Trudeau adds special advisor on decarbonization in the quest for 'just transition'
The new job description has been added to the Associate Deputy Minister in Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN).
The change was made through an amendment to the order in council that appointed Johnson to the job:
Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, amends Order in Council P.C. 2022-634 dated June 6, 2022, by adding “to be concurrently Special Advisor to the Clerk on Decarbonization” after the title “Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources."
Johnson was previously the assistant deputy in the ministry, in charge of the low-carbon sector. Before that, Johnson was a senior bureaucrat in the environment ministry.
Millions in federal "just transition" funding for oil and gas workers facing #ClimateChange layoffs have gone unspent: "No funding has been dispersed to date." https://t.co/QOdL8Rd8kV #cdnpoli @CharlieAngusNDP @NRCan pic.twitter.com/RifpoAP370— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) December 16, 2022
Last Friday, while the nation was distracted by the Public Order Emergency Commission findings, the federal government released its 32-page ‘just transition’ plan to shift to a so-called clean energy economy.
“They’ve withheld these figures for 3-years…this memo is horrific.”— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 17, 2023
PODCAST: 2.7 million workers who lose livelihood due to climate change rules can work as janitors or truck drivers, says fed memo ‘Key Messages On Just Transition’ https://t.co/PB11egCbac@NRCan @JonathanWNV pic.twitter.com/lkb74bxwkq
- By Alexandra Lavoie
