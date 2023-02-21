Trudeau adds special advisor on decarbonization in the quest for 'just transition'

Associate Deputy Minister Mollie Johnson is the new net-zero guru tasked with implementing Trudeau's plan to phase out Alberta.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
The new job description has been added to the Associate Deputy Minister in Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN).

Mollie Johnson is the new net-zero guru tasked with implementing Trudeau's plan to phase out Alberta.

The change was made through an amendment to the order in council that appointed Johnson to the job:

Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, amends Order in Council P.C. 2022-634 dated June 6, 2022, by adding “to be concurrently Special Advisor to the Clerk on Decarbonization” after the title “Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources."

Johnson was previously the assistant deputy in the ministry, in charge of the low-carbon sector. Before that, Johnson was a senior bureaucrat in the environment ministry.

Last Friday, while the nation was distracted by the Public Order Emergency Commission findings, the federal government released its 32-page ‘just transition’ plan to shift to a so-called clean energy economy.

