Trudeau announces he consulted with Hillary Clinton about Afghanistan crisis

  • By Rebel News
  • August 17, 2021
Trudeau announces he consulted with Hillary Clinton about Afghanistan crisis
AP Photos / ﻿Charles Krupa
Remove Ads

Speaking on day three of the election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the media that he discussed the situation in Afghanistan with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Delivering remarks from a campaign stop in Markham, Ontario, the prime minister said he spoke to Clinton last night — just a day after the Afghan capital Kabul was captured by the Taliban — about the challenges now faced by women and girls in the country.

“I also spoke last night with former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton,” Trudeau stated, adding that Clinton “shares our concern for Afghan women and girls.” The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee welcomed Canada's efforts, Trudeau said, “and urged Canada to continue our work.”

The press conference also signalled a quick shift in policy towards the Taliban for Trudeau's government.

Liberal Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said yesterday during an appearance on CBC that the government would be taking a “wait and see” approach to dealing with the Taliban, who have announced their intent to form the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan after securing the country's capital.

Today, in their first press conference since seizing control of Kabul, Taliban leadership explained that they were “committed to the rights of women within the framework of Sharia.”

Last night, the Conservative Party declared that a government led by Erin O'Toole would not recognize the legitimacy of a Taliban-led Afghan government. The Liberal Party quickly followed suit today, with Trudeau announcing during the same Markham press conference that his government would also not recognize the Taliban regime.

Justin Trudeau Ontario Canada Liberal Party of Canada Afghanistan Canadian Election 2021
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.