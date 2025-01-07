Trudeau announces his (eventual) departure; Torontonians say: 'Good riddance!'
After more than two hours of interviewing passers-by, we could not find a single supporter of the departing PM!
Amidst plunging poll numbers and a rumoured emerging internal coup d’état, Justin Trudeau announced on Monday morning that at long last he will indeed be stepping down. Sort of. The plan is that he will resign as Liberal leader but shall remain on as prime minister while Parliament is prorogued (a.k.a., paralyzed) until March 24!
Indeed, talk about the “long goodbye” given that Trudeau shall remain in our lives until the Liberal Party of Canada picks a replacement leader. Those hoping for a snap election are undoubtedly disappointed.
DO NOT BE FOOLED: Trudeau has not resigned!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 7, 2025
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen… pic.twitter.com/sSw2YfRJuy
Par for the course, Trudeau was late for his own press conference. He was supposed to address the nation at 10:45 a.m., but instead, took the microphone after 11 a.m. Oh, but never mind…
Incredibly, in his speech, Trudeau patted himself on the back, congratulating himself for fighting for the middle class; fighting against climate change; and showing leadership during the pandemic. Then again, this PM has always had issues when it comes to self-awareness… and speaking the truth.
He even took a parting shot at Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, saying “Poilievre has a profoundly small vision.”
Talk about projection…
'Nothing has changed': Poilievre responds after Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 6, 2025
The Conservative Party leader offered a scathing rebuke to Trudeau's announcement that he is resigning as Liberal Party leader.https://t.co/qZ6lh1o2Mk
Rebel News took to the streets of downtown Toronto, typically a Liberal stronghold. Gracious! How times have changed! After more than two hours of interviewing passers-by, we could not find a single supporter of the departing PM! Everyone was pleased to see Trudeau exit stage left, including the solitary NDP supporter we came across.
As well, there was also consensus when it came to two key questions: can the Liberals turn it around come election time with a new leader at the helm? (Highly unlikely.)
And: are you better off today than you were 10 years ago? (Hard no — unless your name happens to be Omar Khadr.)
So it is that Trudeau leaves not in a hail of glory but rather limping down a pathway of scandalous shame (from foreign interference and the WE charity affair to the ArriveCan fiasco and blackface… and so many other scandals too numerous to list here.)
And when it comes to saying goodbye, Hogtown’s constituents — at least the ones we interviewed — are unanimous: it’s far less “au revoir”; far more “good riddance!”
David Menzies
Mission Specialist
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.