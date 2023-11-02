Trudeau appoints former Liberal MP, party donor as 'independent' senators

The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,905 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Among the five “independent” appointees to the Canadian Senate this week include a former Liberal MP and a long-time party donor.

The appointment announcement made no explicit reference to former Cape Breton–Canso MP Rodger Cuzner serving the Liberal caucus.

"Rodger Cuzner is a former parliamentarian," said the statement. "He was first elected to the House of Commons in 2000 and represented his home province of Nova Scotia for 19 years while serving in various roles."

During the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Cuzner worked as the Parliamentary Secretary for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, as reported by True North.

"Most recently, he served as Consul General of Canada in Boston, United States of America, from 2020 to 2023," continued the statement.

Justin Trudeau's Attorney General David Lametti appointed four Liberal Party donors as judges in Ontario and Quebec in a single day last week.



MORE: https://t.co/4EwUiZIGV7 pic.twitter.com/o4j5NMkast — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 5, 2021

The second appointee in question is former New Maryland MLA Joan Kingston who served the New Brunswick Liberal for a single term (1995 to 1999).

In addition, Kingston regularly donated to the federal Liberal Party including a $100 contribution to Trudeau’s 2013 leadership campaign.

According to Elections Canada records, the former MLA made $4,930 in partisan donations through mostly $20 denominations every month from 2012 to 2022. Her largest donation ($500) went to the Fredericton Federal Liberal Association on July 29, 2020.

Similar to Cuzner, Kingston’s appointment made no reference to her extensive Liberal ties.

"Joan Kingston is a registered nurse and a former member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick," it read.

"During her career in health care and provincial politics, she has been an active advocate for nurses and community and women’s health. She was most recently a consultant with the University of New Brunswick’s Faculty of Nursing."