Trudeau appoints Trump-hater Charles Adler to the Senate

Charles Adler, host of "The Charles Adler Show" podcast, has been one of the most vicious anti-Trumpers from subsidized Canadian media. He has near-daily diatribes against the Republican presidential nominee.

Jason Halstead / Winnipeg Sun
After previously deriding the Upper House of Parliament as a "sewer" and a "barn" that needs to be burned down, the former conservative-turned-Trudeau-apologist radio host from Manitoba joins its distinguished ranks at a base salary of $178,100.

"Cdn #Senate is a sewer that needs to be terminated. It doesn't justify moral or legal crimes", Adler tweeted in 2015. 

A 2013 tweet from the Free Press columnist and host of "The Charles Adler Show" podcast supported former NDP premier Greg Sellinger's motion to "Abolish the Senate." 

Rebel News publisher and Adler's former coworker at the short-lived conservative news station Sun News Network, Ezra Levant, quickly pointed out Adler's hypocrisy in accepting the appointment. 

The longtime broadcaster has gone from a vocal critic of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to one of his biggest fan girls in recent years, and it's paid off with a comfortable salary for life.  

Adler has also been one of the most vicious anti-Trump extremists in the subsidized Canadian media landscape, with near-daily diatribes online about the supposed moral shortcomings of the Republican nominee for president. 

Did Adler ever mean anything he said? Or was he always for sale to the highest bidder? 

