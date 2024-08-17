Trudeau appoints Trump-hater Charles Adler to the Senate

Jason Halstead / Winnipeg Sun

After previously deriding the Upper House of Parliament as a "sewer" and a "barn" that needs to be burned down, the former conservative-turned-Trudeau-apologist radio host from Manitoba joins its distinguished ranks at a base salary of $178,100.

"Cdn #Senate is a sewer that needs to be terminated. It doesn't justify moral or legal crimes", Adler tweeted in 2015.

Here’s Adler calling the Senate a “sewer”.



Trudeau just offered him a seat in the sewer and Adler said “yes please!” https://t.co/MPNehFJ6g7 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

Charles Adler used to call the Senate a “barn” that needed to be burned down.



That was before Justin Trudeau gave him a patronage appointment to that same barn.



Did Adler ever mean anything he said? https://t.co/x3eAaT3Tkw — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

A 2013 tweet from the Free Press columnist and host of "The Charles Adler Show" podcast supported former NDP premier Greg Sellinger's motion to "Abolish the Senate."

You see, when Charles Adler said he wanted to abolish the Senate, that was before he was part of Team Trudeau.



Manitobans despise Team Trudeau, and this contradicts everything Adler had ever said about the Senate, but he needs the cash. https://t.co/fQicZy6xsu — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

Rebel News publisher and Adler's former coworker at the short-lived conservative news station Sun News Network, Ezra Levant, quickly pointed out Adler's hypocrisy in accepting the appointment.

Charles Adler once compared Senators to sexual predators and called for the Senate’s abolition.



Now he’s joined those molesters as Trudeau’s latest appointee. #JeffreyEpstein https://t.co/E1MFS6ncsS — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

The longtime broadcaster has gone from a vocal critic of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to one of his biggest fan girls in recent years, and it's paid off with a comfortable salary for life.

In 2015 Charles Adler said “ Why are they working so hard to elect a man of no accomplishments who thinks an entire province is beneath him? ” He was talking about Justin Trudeau. Alder later did an about face and brown-nosed to Trudeau for years. Trudeau just made him a Senator pic.twitter.com/Ge7au3yC2p — Josh Ryan 🍁🍎 (@joshryanjames) August 17, 2024

Once upon a time, Charles Adler opposed pretty much everything Justin Trudeau stands for.



But then Trudeau offered Adler the greatest patronage gift in the cupboard -- an appointment to the Senate. https://t.co/vflnc5F3L6 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

Charles Adler spoke passionately against the Islamification of society, especially in respect of women's rights.



I imagine all of his tweets against hijabs and niqabs will be deleted pretty quickly, now that he has accepted Justin Trudeau's patronage appointment to the Senate. https://t.co/lG2jrwhoTh — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

Adler has also been one of the most vicious anti-Trump extremists in the subsidized Canadian media landscape, with near-daily diatribes online about the supposed moral shortcomings of the Republican nominee for president.

Justin Trudeau just appointed the most crazed anti-Trump extremist to the Canadian Senate. Good luck with that after November 5th. https://t.co/bnBJHZ8JRc — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

Trump preaches doom every day. Many voters are tired of the sermon. But his #1 political problem is that the real economy is improving -especially in swing states. The real numbers are scalding his scolding.. https://t.co/5HwgxATfri via @MarketWatch — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) August 17, 2024

Did Adler ever mean anything he said? Or was he always for sale to the highest bidder?