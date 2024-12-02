Trudeau blames NDP for delayed tax relief, excluding $250 rebate cheques

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is once again at odds with his NDP counterpart for not falling in line — this time on tax relief.

“To see the NDP — which was supposedly the party of workers — turn its back on working Canadians and say, ‘No, we shouldn't be delivering this cheque unless we expand it massively,’ is not recognizing working Canadians for the challenges they're facing,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

Trudeau earlier proposed a “GST holiday” on essentials starting December 14, as well as a $250 rebate for working Canadians earning up to $150,000, which is turning out to be a nightmare for small businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a proposed two-month GST/HST holiday on essentials starting December 14 and a $250 rebate for working Canadians earning up to $150,000, urging all parties in the House of Commons to pass it swiftly. pic.twitter.com/h1P6RIUMou — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) November 21, 2024

New Democrats voted alongside the Trudeau government Thursday to pass a two-month tax break in a 176-151 vote, excluding the rebate.

Cabinet on November 21 said only working Canadians earning less than $155,000 last year would be eligible for the rebate, reported Blacklock’s. That amounts to 18.7 million people.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh had reservations about excluding students and seniors from the tax relief. “That is wrong,” he said. “The Liberals need to fix this.”

“It is a slap in the face,” Singh told reporters.

The Official Opposition condemned Trudeau’s “GST vacation,” amid calls for more meaningful tax relief. A $250 rebate cheque won’t cut it, says Pierre Poilievre, the Tory leader.https://t.co/asl45xHZXj — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the Bloc Québécois expressed bewilderment at the Trudeau government securing New Democrat support for tax relief for people earning six-figure salaries. Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, urged all MPs to support giving Canadians relief.

“I sincerely hope we will have the support of every member of this House,” she said. “I know there are things that divide us.”

The Conservatives condemned Trudeau’s “GST holiday” in place of more meaningful relief. A $250 rebate cheque won’t cut it either, said Pierre Poilievre, the Tory leader.

Small businesses oppose the Liberals’ two-month GST/HST tax break, citing unaffordable administrative costs and poor timing. pic.twitter.com/s7OaVKkecY — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 1, 2024

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said small businesses aren't keen on the announcement, noting it wreaks havoc on their holiday sales.

Bill C-78, An Act Respecting Temporary Cost Of Living Relief, will suspend GST charges on itemized goods, like beer and Bibles, should it pass the Senate soon.

Cabinet estimated the GST relief to cost $1.6 billion, Blacklock’s learned, while the Department of Finance said the rebate would cost taxpayers $4.7 billion.

WATCH: @TamaraUgo and @TheMenzoid discuss Justin Trudeau's latest announcement that the government will give Canadians temporary tax relief starting December 15.https://t.co/ZmGs4cmDSe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 23, 2024

Singh expressed a willingness to pass additional legislation, but clarified that: “If they want to exclude seniors, no, it's not going to happen.”

“We're going to continue to work on being there for seniors, as we have, as we will continue to. We're looking at different ways of helping all sorts of different people,” Trudeau said, adding the rebates are targeted towards working Canadians.

“But seeing hard-working Canadians — who get up, go to work every day and make our economy and communities successful — and recognizing them specifically, that's what this is all about,” he added.

