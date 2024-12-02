Trudeau blames NDP for delayed tax relief, excluding $250 rebate cheques

On Thursday, New Democrats voted with the Trudeau government to pass a GST tax break, while Trudeau blamed the NDP for excluding the $250 rebate.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   December 02, 2024   |   News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is once again at odds with his NDP counterpart for not falling in line — this time on tax relief.

“To see the NDP — which was supposedly the party of workers — turn its back on working Canadians and say, ‘No, we shouldn't be delivering this cheque unless we expand it massively,’ is not recognizing working Canadians for the challenges they're facing,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

Trudeau earlier proposed a “GST holiday” on essentials starting December 14, as well as a $250 rebate for working Canadians earning up to $150,000, which is turning out to be a nightmare for small businesses. 

New Democrats voted alongside the Trudeau government Thursday to pass a two-month tax break in a 176-151 vote, excluding the rebate. 

Cabinet on November 21 said only working Canadians earning less than $155,000 last year would be eligible for the rebate, reported Blacklock’s. That amounts to 18.7 million people.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh had reservations about excluding students and seniors from the tax relief. “That is wrong,” he said. “The Liberals need to fix this.” 

“It is a slap in the face,” Singh told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Bloc Québécois expressed bewilderment at the Trudeau government securing New Democrat support for tax relief for people earning six-figure salaries. Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, urged all MPs to support giving Canadians relief.

“I sincerely hope we will have the support of every member of this House,” she said. “I know there are things that divide us.”

The Conservatives condemned Trudeau’s “GST holiday” in place of more meaningful relief. A $250 rebate cheque won’t cut it either, said Pierre Poilievre, the Tory leader.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said small businesses aren't keen on the announcement, noting it wreaks havoc on their holiday sales. 

Bill C-78, An Act Respecting Temporary Cost Of Living Relief, will suspend GST charges on itemized goods, like beer and Bibles, should it pass the Senate soon.

Cabinet estimated the GST relief to cost $1.6 billion, Blacklock’s learned, while the Department of Finance said the rebate would cost taxpayers $4.7 billion.

Singh expressed a willingness to pass additional legislation, but clarified that: “If they want to exclude seniors, no, it's not going to happen.”

“We're going to continue to work on being there for seniors, as we have, as we will continue to. We're looking at different ways of helping all sorts of different people,” Trudeau said, adding the rebates are targeted towards working Canadians.

“But seeing hard-working Canadians — who get up, go to work every day and make our economy and communities successful — and recognizing them specifically, that's what this is all about,” he added.

PETITION: Trudeau Must Resign!

32,429 signatures
Goal: 40,000 signatures
meta-img

Many Canadians agree that Justin Trudeau is the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history. Rebel News repeatedly reports on his government's corruption and failed leadership. The Emperor has no clothes (or moral compass) and Canadians can no longer afford his Liberal/NDP coalition that callously disregards and squanders taxpayer dollars. Please sign our petition if you believe that Justin Trudeau must resign now!

Will you sign?

DONATE: Trudeau Must Resign!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau is the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history. Rebel News is fighting day by day to wake Canadians up to his corrupt and failed leadership. Please chip in here to support our efforts to expose and publicly shame Justin Trudeau. Together, let's strip the emperor of his last remaining clothes.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-02 18:25:51 -0500 Flag
    We need to have an election. Trudeau is doing so much damage and causing such discord that he must be voted out as soon as possible. And I hope the NDP shrink to zero as a party. Singh props up Trudeau while hypocritically condemning him. It’s all an act and so is Trudeau’s feigned outrage.