Trudeau BLASTED for LATE remarks on Toronto plane crash

At the time, Trudeau was celebrating Canada’s win over Finland between hockey’s finest. He followed that up with another post on reconciling with Indigenous communities.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   February 19, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took almost half a day to acknowledge a crashed Delta flight on Monday afternoon at Pearson International Airport. 

Delta Flight 4819, which immediately made headlines across Canada, crash-landed amid windy, winter weather. Gusts hit upwards of 65km/h after heavy snowfall.

No fatalities were reported, though 21 fliers, including children, were sent to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. 

At the time, the outgoing prime minister was celebrating Canada’s win over Finland as part of an international hockey tournament between Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

He followed that up with another post on reconciling with Indigenous communities.

Trudeau’s social media accounts remained without any mention of the incident Monday evening, when he shared a comment by Anita Anand, the Transport Minister.

“I want to thank all the first responders and staff following today’s incident at Pearson Airport,” she said. “My thoughts are with those injured and their families. We are supporting the ongoing investigation in any way we can.”

The late response unleashed a barrage of angry Canadians, who blasted Trudeau for the apparent lack of urgency online.

“There was a plane crash you know,” posted one person. “Any words on the Delta plane crash at Pearson International today?” said another.

One other said: “Don’t you sympathize with the Canadians who suffered a plane crash today? Fortunately there were no deaths.”

Another user commented: “A plane crash in Toronto and [expletive] Trudeau is posting about a hockey game? Are you serious?!?!?!?”

Though the cause of the crash remains unknown, a probe was launched Tuesday by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

“At this point, it’s far too early to say what the cause of this accident might be,” TSB senior investigator Ken Webster said in a video posted on YouTube late Tuesday. 

Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto, operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air and carrying 80 people, crashed on landing at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

One of the fliers told CBC News the landing was “very forceful” and he found himself upside down, still strapped in his seat.

“All of the sudden everything just kind of went sideways,” said Peter Carlson, who flew to Toronto for a paramedics conference.

A video showed the plane bursting into flames as soon as it touched down on the runway, reported the Canadian Press. The flight skidded and flipped over seconds later.

Other videos showed passengers frantically exiting the plane with the assistance of flight crew and airport personnel following the crashed landing.

“This would not be a time for us to have a theory or to speculate on what caused the crash,” Deborah Flint, CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told reporters yesterday. She lauded the flight crew as “heroes” for getting passengers to safety.

The wreckage is expected to remain on the tarmac until Thursday. More details will be made publicly available at such time.

DONATE: Help Rebel News hold the powerful accountable!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau, widely regarded by many as one of the worst prime ministers in Canada’s history, has now announced his resignation — but merely swapping in a new Liberal leader will not erase the harm his policies have done. Canadians deserve the chance to hold his government accountable through an immediate election, rather than letting the same party quietly choose his successor. By standing with Rebel News, you’ll help us continue our tireless investigative efforts to shed light on government mismanagement, hold powerful voices to account, and give Canadians a clear, unfiltered perspective as we push for — and prepare to cover — an imminent federal election.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-19 16:39:34 -0500 Flag
    Trudeau just works here. He doesn’t live in our world. Anything outside his bubble is academic to him. And Trudeau wonders why people hate him so much.