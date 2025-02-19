Trudeau BLASTED for LATE remarks on Toronto plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took almost half a day to acknowledge a crashed Delta flight on Monday afternoon at Pearson International Airport.

Delta Flight 4819, which immediately made headlines across Canada, crash-landed amid windy, winter weather. Gusts hit upwards of 65km/h after heavy snowfall.

No fatalities were reported, though 21 fliers, including children, were sent to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

Clearist footage showing the crash moment of Delta - Endevoir Air CRJ-900 Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ) with registration N932XJ.

We will share the reports as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/4XRAdJt3c0 — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) February 18, 2025

At the time, the outgoing prime minister was celebrating Canada’s win over Finland as part of an international hockey tournament between Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

He followed that up with another post on reconciling with Indigenous communities.

Trudeau’s social media accounts remained without any mention of the incident Monday evening, when he shared a comment by Anita Anand, the Transport Minister.

“I want to thank all the first responders and staff following today’s incident at Pearson Airport,” she said. “My thoughts are with those injured and their families. We are supporting the ongoing investigation in any way we can.”

I want to thank all the first responders and @TorontoPearson staff following today’s incident at Pearson Airport. My thoughts are with those injured and their families. We are supporting the ongoing investigation in any way we can. — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 18, 2025

The late response unleashed a barrage of angry Canadians, who blasted Trudeau for the apparent lack of urgency online.

“There was a plane crash you know,” posted one person. “Any words on the Delta plane crash at Pearson International today?” said another.

One other said: “Don’t you sympathize with the Canadians who suffered a plane crash today? Fortunately there were no deaths.”

Another user commented: “A plane crash in Toronto and [expletive] Trudeau is posting about a hockey game? Are you serious?!?!?!?”

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid and @LiseMerle discuss how all 80 people on board a plane from Minneapolis to Toronto miraculously survived after a fiery crash landing.https://t.co/JBylM6zT7u — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2025

Though the cause of the crash remains unknown, a probe was launched Tuesday by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

“At this point, it’s far too early to say what the cause of this accident might be,” TSB senior investigator Ken Webster said in a video posted on YouTube late Tuesday.

Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto, operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air and carrying 80 people, crashed on landing at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

One of the fliers told CBC News the landing was “very forceful” and he found himself upside down, still strapped in his seat.

“All of the sudden everything just kind of went sideways,” said Peter Carlson, who flew to Toronto for a paramedics conference.

Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands and overturns at Toronto Pearson Airport.



Airport reports Delta aircraft from Minneapolis experienced an ‘incident upon landing.’ pic.twitter.com/1bLXufRsWI — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 17, 2025

A video showed the plane bursting into flames as soon as it touched down on the runway, reported the Canadian Press. The flight skidded and flipped over seconds later.

Other videos showed passengers frantically exiting the plane with the assistance of flight crew and airport personnel following the crashed landing.

“This would not be a time for us to have a theory or to speculate on what caused the crash,” Deborah Flint, CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told reporters yesterday. She lauded the flight crew as “heroes” for getting passengers to safety.

The wreckage is expected to remain on the tarmac until Thursday. More details will be made publicly available at such time.