Trudeau calls Trump's tariffs a 'dumb' move as trade war begins to take shape

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed how Justin Trudeau's criticism of Donald Trump is only making matters worse following the president's imposition of steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trudeau addressed the the U.S. president directly in a message on Tuesday following the implementation of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, and 10% tariffs on Canadian oil.

Referring to President Trump informally as "Donald," Trudeau pointed out that he agrees with The Wall Street Journal's assertion that President Trump's imposition of tariffs on its northern neighbour is a "dumb" thing to do.

"We two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see," he added.

Lise condemned Trudeau for his criticism of the president and for addressing the leader of the most powerful nation on earth simply as "Donald."

"Just when you think it can't get any worse, Justin shows up and runs his mouth like a moron in front of the Canadian press," she said.

"That's meant as an insult, his title is President Trump. That's what Justin should be calling him in public, but instead he dumbs it down to 'Donald'. You don't think President Trump is going to see this and go absolutely ballistic?" added Lise.

Canadian politicians have taken action to respond to the tariffs, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford announcing Tuesday that all American products will be removed from LCBO shelves. The Ontario premier also threatened to cut off electricity to parts of the U.S. if tariffs continue.

President Trump's commerce secretary Howard Lutnick says an announcement on the tariffs, in which President Trump could meet Canada "somewhere in the middle," could occur as early as today.