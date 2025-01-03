Trudeau cancels end-of-year interviews, opts for friendly discussion with 'comedian'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing increasing criticism after he cancelled all of his traditional end-of-year interviews following the abrupt resignation of his former finance minister Chrystia Freeland from cabinet.

Instead of answering questions from the media, the PM opted for a light-hearted sit-down 'interview' with comedian Mark Critch.

Critch took aim at Donald Trump, mocking the president-elect for his comments suggesting Canada could become the 51st state with Trudeau as governor.

The comedian also focused on Freedom Convoy protesters, joking that Trudeau should use them to block the border to abide by Trump's border security demands. Critch added that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre could feed the protesters with timbits.

"The idea that Pierre Poilievre might bring timbits to Freedom Convoy protesters shows just an absolute lack of awareness about what is actually happening in this country," said Sheila.

"We have police services that are out there bringing timbits to pro-Hamas protesters," she added.

David also chimed in: "You know what I found most offensive about that interview...it's all about the hypocrisy and the double standard. It was when Justin Trudeau admitted that when he was down in Mar-a-Lago he had a great steak dinner."

"I'm thinking, since Trudeau is so in on WEF policies, I thought we were supposed to be eating crickets, not steaks? I thought we were supposed to be giving up our cars, at least fossil fuel burning cars for EVs."

Critics, including Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, continue to argue Trudeau cancelling interviews reflects his strategy to dodge tough scrutiny.