Trudeau to collect two pensions worth $8.4 million

MP Justin Trudeau exited as prime minister less than a week ago, and he continues to turn heads for all the wrong reasons. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the Montreal-area MP will receive two parliamentary pensions for his troubles.

“Taxpayers can’t afford to pay for all of the perks in Ottawa and the government should start saving money by ending the prime minister’s second taxpayer-funded pension,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.

“Prime ministers already take a salary nearly six times more than the average Canadian and they already get a lucrative MP pension, so taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for a second pension for prime ministers.”

Trudeau’s two taxpayer-funded pensions will total $8.4 million, according to CTF estimates.

Trudeau is taking TWO taxpayer-funded pensions totalling $8.4 million.



He will take $6.5 million through his MP pension over his lifetime.



He will take $1.9 million through his prime minister pension over his lifetime.



A breakdown of the MP's pension shows annual payouts of $141,000 per year when the former prime minister turns 55 years old. It will total $6.5 million should he live to the age of 90.

Pension benefits currently average $77,900 a year under the Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act. Two-term MPs first elected in 2019 do not qualify until Tuesday, October 21, 2025, a day after the fixed election date.

MPs who meet the legislative requirements can receive reduced pensions at the age of 55 with full pensions paid out at 65. Those who do not qualify are refunded their pension contributions.

The longer the service, the greater the pension payouts, Terrazzano said.

Effective immediately, MP's will receive another April Fools' pay hike, while their constituents face increased carbon and alcohol taxes. Trudeau's annual salary will rise to $406,200 — a $50,000 increase since the onset of the COVID pandemic.



Trudeau will also receive $73,000 annually through his prime minister’s pension. Payouts start when he turns 67, totalling $1.9 million should he live to 90.

Prime Ministers in office for at least four years receive a second pension and a special retirement allowance, according to the Government of Canada website.

Absent 2012 reforms, Trudeau’s pension payouts would have been higher, had it not been for the later retirement age, decreased benefits, and larger pension premiums.

“A prime minister already takes millions through their first pension, they shouldn’t be billing taxpayers more for their second pension,” Terrazzano said.

“Taxpayers need to see leadership at the top and all party leaders should commit to ending the second pension for future prime ministers.”