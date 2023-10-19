Trudeau commits $90 million to fight ‘climate change,’ pursue vaccine equity in the Americas

Facebook/ Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to spend like a drunken sailor abroad after committing $90 million to counter ‘climate change’ in the Americas.

On October 18, Trudeau pledged to fight ‘climate change’ and pursue vaccine equity during his address to the Canada-Caribbean Community Summit.

As part of the announcement in Ottawa, Trudeau committed $58.6 million to Caribbean Development Bank to fund renewable energy projects. Another $6 million went to the Caribbean Climate Smart Fund.

“Canada has been proud of its strong development cooperation in the Caribbean region which has been at its highest level in recent years but we know there’s much more work to be done,” said Trudeau.

In May, Trudeau told the UN that COVID ‘showed us what we're capable of’ in achieving Agenda 2030 and adopting international Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“We are all so interconnected. The only way for us and our families to succeed is to ensure people on the other side of the world have the opportunities to succeed,” he said at the time.

On April 26, the U.N. Secretary-General and the Prime Minister of Barbados convened in New York to discuss mechanisms to distribute climate aid to poorer countries.https://t.co/wuwxQyyHep — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 29, 2023

The SDG roadmap to “create a successful planet” consists of 17 objectives for member nations to adopt by 2030, including climate action, healthcare and other initiatives.

"The SDGs are an ambitious perspective of what the world should and can be — wanting to see your kids do better than you do," claimed Trudeau, Co-Chair of the UN Secretary-General's SDG Advocates.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), poorer countries like Barbados face significant risks from ‘climate change,’ citing “more frequent and intense” hurricanes, rising sea levels, and coastal erosion.

“Unless we act now, the 2030 Agenda will become an epitaph for a world that might have been,” wrote UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to the 2022 SDG progress report, UN members have only achieved 12% of its targets, with over 30% of the SDGs stalled or far from completion.

“We're down at halftime,” admitted the prime minister, who remains “incredibly optimistic.”

Of the $5 billion in federal funding for COVID vaccine doses, $1 billion was wasted through expiration or other spoilage.https://t.co/EWwCVlBMMP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 7, 2023

In addition, Trudeau committed $18.3 million from Canada’s Global Initiative for vaccine equity towards Haiti.

“The way […] we worked on vaccines and getting them out around the world through the pandemic and supporting people showed us what we're capable of,” he said.

Last December, Ottawa claimed it donated 50 million COVID vaccine doses during the pandemic, but only 15.3 million went overseas. They also aided developing countries in paying for 90 million more doses.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan remained optimistic at the time and said Canada was finding takers for their vaccine oversupply, despite ongoing challenges for developing nations to vaccinate their populations.

“One of the things that we're focused on now is reinforcing the health systems within those nations. So if a pandemic were to come back, we would be able to distribute vaccines equitably,” he said.

The remaining funds from Wednesday’s announcement will be allocated for the Haitian National Police ($3.4 million) and the Caribbean Firearms Road Map ($3.2 million).

“What we've seen is the challenges we face as a world isn't because ‘one person in one government somewhere’ decided to flip a switch,” claimed Trudeau.

“It is the cumulation of the billions of actions we take daily to either make the world slightly better or slightly worse,” he added.