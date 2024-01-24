Trudeau expected to receive a $16,200 raise on April 1: report
Taxpayers will likely be on the hook for another MP pay hike this year following years of frivolous government spending, crippling debt and mounting inflation. An estimated 4.2% raise amounts to an extra $16,200 for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A backbench MP’s salary is currently $194,600, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). A minister collects $287,400, while the prime minister takes home a $389,200 annual salary.
MPs typically give themselves annual pay raises on April 1, based on the average annual increase in union contracts with corporations that have more than 500 employees.
The CTF estimates that MPs will net a 4.2% pay raise this April 1, according to federal contract data from last year. That would amount to an extra $8,100 for backbench MPs, $11,900 for ministers and $16,200 for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The average annual salary among all full-time workers is about $67,000, according to Statistics Canada.
"MPs should know better than to give themselves raises while their constituents are worried about rising mortgage payments and are struggling to feed their families," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.
Last April 1, MPs received a $15,700 raise whereas Trudeau took home an extra $31,400 — marking the fourth consecutive pay hike for federal servants.
"Stopping a pay raise is not rocket science, especially when Canadians overwhelmingly oppose it," Terrazzano said at the time.
According to a 2023 Leger poll, four out of five Canadians opposed the MP pay increase last year and called on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to stop the carbon tax and alcohol tax hikes scheduled for the same day.
"MPs don't deserve another raise, and MPs don't need another raise from their constituents struggling to fill the fridge," Terrazzano told reporters on Parliament Hill.
After this year’s expected pay raise, backbench MPs will receive a $202,700 annual salary, according to CTF estimates. A minister will collect $299,300, while Trudeau will take home $405,400.
The CTF cited former prime minister Stephen Harper as an example to follow for revoking a scheduled MP raise from 2010 to 2013 in response to the 2009 global recession.
Terrazzano also praised B.C. and Nova Scotia for freezing MLA pay last year due to the rising cost of living felt by most Canadians.
This is a developing story.
- By Tamara Ugolini
