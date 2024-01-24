Trudeau expected to receive a $16,200 raise on April 1: report

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 10,025 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Taxpayers will likely be on the hook for another MP pay hike this year following years of frivolous government spending, crippling debt and mounting inflation.

A backbench MP’s salary is currently $194,600, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). A minister collects $287,400, while the prime minister takes home a $389,200 annual salary.

MPs typically give themselves annual pay raises on April 1, based on the average annual increase in union contracts with corporations that have more than 500 employees.

The CTF estimates that MPs will net a 4.2% pay raise this April 1, according to federal contract data from last year. That would amount to an extra $8,100 for backbench MPs, $11,900 for ministers and $16,200 for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The average annual salary among all full-time workers is about $67,000, according to Statistics Canada.

Four out of five Canadians oppose the MP pay increase and are calling on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to stop the scheduled carbon tax and alcohol tax hikes.https://t.co/c4HlosyVRY — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 28, 2023

"MPs should know better than to give themselves raises while their constituents are worried about rising mortgage payments and are struggling to feed their families," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.

Last April 1, MPs received a $15,700 raise whereas Trudeau took home an extra $31,400 — marking the fourth consecutive pay hike for federal servants.

"Stopping a pay raise is not rocket science, especially when Canadians overwhelmingly oppose it," Terrazzano said at the time.

According to a 2023 Leger poll, four out of five Canadians opposed the MP pay increase last year and called on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to stop the carbon tax and alcohol tax hikes scheduled for the same day.

"MPs don't deserve another raise, and MPs don't need another raise from their constituents struggling to fill the fridge," Terrazzano told reporters on Parliament Hill.

The spouse of a Liberal MP is under fire for accessing COVID relief payments improperly and must now repay the federal government in full.https://t.co/7F4xDk8dHW — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 18, 2024

After this year’s expected pay raise, backbench MPs will receive a $202,700 annual salary, according to CTF estimates. A minister will collect $299,300, while Trudeau will take home $405,400.

The CTF cited former prime minister Stephen Harper as an example to follow for revoking a scheduled MP raise from 2010 to 2013 in response to the 2009 global recession.

Terrazzano also praised B.C. and Nova Scotia for freezing MLA pay last year due to the rising cost of living felt by most Canadians.

This is a developing story.