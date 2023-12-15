Trudeau fundraising event hit with anti-Israel protest
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey was on the scene outside the Westin Bayshore hotel as anti-Israel protesters hurled vitriol at Trudeau and attendees of the $1,700 per plate dinner, which included Harjit Sajjan, Diane Lebouthillier, and Mary Ng.
The prime minister's cash for access dinner in Vancouver on Thursday night was met with throngs of anti-Israel protesters claiming Canada is "complicit in the ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza."
Pro-Hamas Samidoun is organizing a protest near Justin Trudeau’s Thursday #cashforaccess Liberal fundraiser at the Bayshore. International director Charlotte Kates was part of the mob that chased the PM out of Vij’s on Nov. 14. #cdnpoli #bcpoli #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/j6UmWGq8xI— Bob Mackin (@bobmackin) December 14, 2023
The organizers behind the anti-Israel mob which gathered in Devonian Harbour Park previously chased Trudeau out of long time Liberal supporter and celebrity chef Vikram Vij's restaurant in November.
That’s Charlotte Kates, leader of Hamas-friendly Samidoun in Vancouver, part of the protest mob that chased Trudeau out of Vikram Vij’s restaurant. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nkYtm6bMIz— Bob Mackin (@bobmackin) November 15, 2023
“THANK GOD FOR HAMAS!”— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 15, 2023
Anti-Israel protester celebrates the Oct 7th Hamas terrorist attack at an “All out for Palestine” protest against Trudeau’s visit in Vancouver right now.
More to come at https://t.co/RuqfR50qkv pic.twitter.com/DZ6hdHoGzm
WATCH: Anti-Israel protestors are staging a "die-in" at Justin Trudeau's fundraising event at Vancouver's Bayshore Hotel and accusing him of genocide, and calling for a ceasefire.https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZ pic.twitter.com/6MfeOL2SRL— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 15, 2023
WATCH: Anti-Israel protestors march through the streets of Vancouver calling Israel a "terrorist state" and chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" which promotes the destruction of Israel.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 15, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/9Wj3bkgXB4 pic.twitter.com/C37Lvx1X1O
