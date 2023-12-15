Trudeau fundraising event hit with anti-Israel protest

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey was on the scene outside the Westin Bayshore hotel as anti-Israel protesters hurled vitriol at Trudeau and attendees of the $1,700 per plate dinner, which included Harjit Sajjan, Diane Lebouthillier, and Mary Ng.

The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick and Instagram/palsolidaritycad
The prime minister's cash for access dinner in Vancouver on Thursday night was met with throngs of anti-Israel protesters claiming Canada is "complicit in the ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza."

The organizers behind the anti-Israel mob which gathered in Devonian Harbour Park previously chased Trudeau out of long time Liberal supporter and celebrity chef Vikram Vij's restaurant in November.

