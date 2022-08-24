Trudeau, German Chancellor Scholz visit artificial intelligence centre amid NATO protest

E-transfer (Canada):

Mr. Justin Trudeau went to Montreal to receive the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. The latter made a three day trip to make an energy supply agreement between Canada and Germany.

During the three days, Trudeau and Scholz travelled between Montreal, Toronto and Newfoundland to hold press conferences and visit institutions. In this report, Mr. Trudeau shows the Chancellor the Mila artificial intelligence research centre.

Several armoured vehicles were already on site and several police officers were securing the perimeter. Demonstrators were there to get their message across against the NATO organization.

Rebel News was once again blocked from access, despite having requested accreditation, with no response. Here is the full report.