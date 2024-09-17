Trudeau gov withholds critical information from MPs targeted in Chinese cyber-attacks

Liberal MP John McKay and Conservative MP Garnett Genuis were left in the dark about a Chinese cyber-attack, which targeted MPs raising awareness of Beijing’s human rights abuses.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Liberal MP John McKay and Conservative MP Garnett Genuis were left in the dark about the attack, which occurred in 2021, and only learned of it through an unsealed FBI affidavit in March 2024, according to testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission headed by Justice Marie Hogue. 

The cyber-attack, orchestrated by APT31, a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, specifically targeted members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) for their work raising awareness of Beijing’s human rights abuses. Despite the Canadian government being informed of the attack in 2022 by U.S. authorities, it chose not to directly notify the MPs involved.

Garnett Genuis, MP for Sherwood Park- Fort Saskatchewan, known for his outspoken criticism of the Chinese Communist Party’s repression of Uyghurs and undermining of Taiwan’s sovereignty, expressed frustration that neither he nor McKay were informed by Canadian authorities.

Instead, the government passed the information to the Parliamentary IT department, which has no oversight of MPs' personal communications. This decision left Genuis and McKay exposed, along with anyone they were in contact with, to further risks posed by Beijing’s hacking efforts.

“We were not informed [about the attack], and it remains mysterious to me why no one thought I should have a right to know,” Genuis testified. “The government of Canada had this information but chose not to tell us.”

Genuis testified he would have been happy to co-operate with security officials, but none followed up. 

Testimony from new witnesses continues Wednesday in Ottawa. 

