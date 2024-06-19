Trudeau government plans to spend over $27 million on safe supply projects this year

Data tabled in the House of Commons indicates the illicit drug distribution funding is spread across 22 facilities in British Columbia and Ontario.

The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi
A Health Canada response to an inquiry of ministry posed by Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta indicates that the federal government will spend in excess of $27 million funding so-called safe and/or safer supply of deadly and illicit drugs in the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The funding is exclusive to two provinces; British Columbia and Ontario, dedicated to 22 separate elicit drug distribution projects.

The single largest recipient of federal funding for the distribution of opioid poisons is Toronto's South Riverdale Community Health Centre, at $2.7 million. The next largest recipient is in Kitchener, Ontario, where K-W Working Centre for the Unemployed will receive a $2.1 million federal grant to keep the unemployed and the working poor in the Waterloo region drug addled.

Meanwhile, the largest recipient to federal funding for drug distribution in British Columbia was AVI Health and Community Services Society SAFER North Island in Campbell River at $2.02 million.

The federal government's funding of opioid poison has recently drawn the ire of the policy's former proponents.

British Columbia Premier David Eby, an advocate for drug decriminalization, has walk backed his support for federal safe supply after the province of Alberta complained of being forced into an illicit drug market with B.C.

