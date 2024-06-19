Trudeau government plans to spend over $27 million on safe supply projects this year
Data tabled in the House of Commons indicates the illicit drug distribution funding is spread across 22 facilities in British Columbia and Ontario.
A Health Canada response to an inquiry of ministry posed by Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta indicates that the federal government will spend in excess of $27 million funding so-called safe and/or safer supply of deadly and illicit drugs in the fiscal year 2024-2025.
The funding is exclusive to two provinces; British Columbia and Ontario, dedicated to 22 separate elicit drug distribution projects.
The single largest recipient of federal funding for the distribution of opioid poisons is Toronto's South Riverdale Community Health Centre, at $2.7 million. The next largest recipient is in Kitchener, Ontario, where K-W Working Centre for the Unemployed will receive a $2.1 million federal grant to keep the unemployed and the working poor in the Waterloo region drug addled.
Alberta's addictions minister, @DanWilliamsALTA, tells the Health Committee that his letters to the feds are being ignored.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 7, 2024
Williams explains how Trudeau's so-called safe supply of hard drugs to addicts is diverted to gangs.
Wants chemical traceability measures in place so… pic.twitter.com/7Nohse0ivb
Meanwhile, the largest recipient to federal funding for drug distribution in British Columbia was AVI Health and Community Services Society SAFER North Island in Campbell River at $2.02 million.
At Health Committee, Liberal MP tries to attack Alberta's addictions minister on overdose increases after Alberta rejected Trudeau's safe supply policies. @DanWilliamsALTA says that despite Alberta unwillingly being forced into an integrated illegal drug market thanks to a safe… pic.twitter.com/aPSMrKMhXq— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 7, 2024
The federal government's funding of opioid poison has recently drawn the ire of the policy's former proponents.
Last week, Conservatives asked Premier Eby to eliminate his failed and radical decriminalization of hard drugs. Eby has now listened to common sense Conservatives and walked back his radical policy, but it doesn't go far enough. We must end this radical "safe" supply program. pic.twitter.com/FdmJbFvGJC— Conservative Party of BC (@Conservative_BC) April 29, 2024
British Columbia Premier David Eby, an advocate for drug decriminalization, has walk backed his support for federal safe supply after the province of Alberta complained of being forced into an illicit drug market with B.C.
My full statement on the massive RCMP seizures of drugs originating from so-called “safe supply”:— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) March 8, 2024
Yesterday, RCMP in Prince George, British Columbia, confirmed that an investigation resulted in the seizure of over 10,000 pills, many of which were dangerous, high-potency… pic.twitter.com/jsoE3refv9
