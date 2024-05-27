Trudeau government will quintuple its Gazan refugee cap

Trudeau's immigration minister released a statement on Monday where he announced that the current limit of 1,000 for the program that allows Gazans with a connection to Canada to come on temporary visas will be raised to 5,000.

“We remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza. Many people are worried about their loved ones and have expressed significant interest in the temporary special measures we introduced for their extended family in Gaza," the statement began.

"That is why, as part of our humanitarian response, we have increased the number of temporary resident visa applications that will be accepted into processing as part of these measures from 1,000 to 5,000. Over the past few weeks, we have been issuing more web codes so that clients can apply for a temporary resident visa."

Under the current program, Gazans with family ties in Canada can come on a temporary visa. The government permits Palestinians from Gaza to begin a partial application process and, if they can reach Egypt, they undergo a more comprehensive process that includes a biometric scan.

Miller acknowledged that Egypt has closed the border with Gaza, blocking exit from the Hamas-controlled territory, but stated that the increased cap would lower barriers for those seeking to come to Canada once the crossing reopens.

“While movement out of Gaza is not currently possible, the situation may change at any time. With this cap increase, we will be ready to help more people as the situation evolves. Our focus remains on keeping families together," the statement says.

“Canada continues to put forward the names of those who have passed preliminary screening to local authorities to secure their exit from Gaza. Israel and Egypt are both important partners in implementing these temporary, humanitarian measures and helping people reunite with their family in Canada. Canada is working—at every level—to facilitate the exit of extended family members and advocate for their safety.

"We will continue to advocate for people’s safety," his statement concludes.

According to polling, almost 75% of Gazans support Hamas's rape-and-murder massacre against Israeli civilians on October 7.