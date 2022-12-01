Trudeau government won't release Huawei records until 2027

The request for records from the Privy Council office relating to Huawei has been extended by 1826 days, 5 years beyond the May 2022 deadline to produce the documents.

Huawei, the Chinese Telecom giant, has been incredibly accused of being a covert high-tech spy apparatus of the Chinese state. 

According to the PCO: 

Approximately 60,000 pages of relevant records have been located, all of which have been imported and indexed into our case management software. We have also provided the requester with an interim response.

The information about the extreme ATIP delay was uncovered in a response to an order paper question asked in October by Conservative MP Robert Kitchen. Kitchen asked the government to produce a list of access information filings that have sought requests in excess of 5 years.

