Trudeau government won't release Huawei records until 2027
The request for records from the Privy Council office relating to Huawei has been extended by 1826 days, 5 years beyond the May 2022 deadline to produce the documents.
Huawei, the Chinese Telecom giant, has been incredibly accused of being a covert high-tech spy apparatus of the Chinese state.
Canada must finally get tough and ban Huawei from our 5G networks. pic.twitter.com/4SGwROMrH7— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) October 7, 2020
According to the PCO:
Approximately 60,000 pages of relevant records have been located, all of which have been imported and indexed into our case management software. We have also provided the requester with an interim response.
The information about the extreme ATIP delay was uncovered in a response to an order paper question asked in October by Conservative MP Robert Kitchen. Kitchen asked the government to produce a list of access information filings that have sought requests in excess of 5 years.
This video clearly shows the decision to ban Huawei rests solely with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. After 3 years he needs to make a decision. #cdnpoli #banhuawei pic.twitter.com/CiUMp4iwbB— Raquel Dancho (@RaquelDancho) December 14, 2021
Rebel News is routinely subject to delays, reductions and denials of access to information requests. Support our independent investigations into all levels of government through information filings by donating at www.rebelinvestigates.com.
Give the gift of Rebel News merch!
Just in time for Christmas — buy two unisex shirts, get one FREE using code CHRISTMAS at checkout!buy now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.