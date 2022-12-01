Trudeau government won't release Huawei records until 2027

Huawei, the Chinese Telecom giant, has been incredibly accused of being a covert high-tech spy apparatus of the Chinese state.

Canada must finally get tough and ban Huawei from our 5G networks. pic.twitter.com/4SGwROMrH7 — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) October 7, 2020

According to the PCO:

Approximately 60,000 pages of relevant records have been located, all of which have been imported and indexed into our case management software. We have also provided the requester with an interim response.

The information about the extreme ATIP delay was uncovered in a response to an order paper question asked in October by Conservative MP Robert Kitchen. Kitchen asked the government to produce a list of access information filings that have sought requests in excess of 5 years.

This video clearly shows the decision to ban Huawei rests solely with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. After 3 years he needs to make a decision. #cdnpoli #banhuawei pic.twitter.com/CiUMp4iwbB — Raquel Dancho (@RaquelDancho) December 14, 2021

