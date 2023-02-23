Trudeau warns of 'climate anxiety,' discusses welcoming 500k new immigrants

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Justin Trudeau recently delivered remarks at an event in Vaughn hosted by the Carpenters' District Council of Ontario. The prime minister touched on a number of issues, cautioning the carpenters about 'climate anxiety' and discussing plans to welcome 500,000 new immigrants per year to Canada by 2025.

Trudeau says people across the world are facing climate change anxiety.



Do you agree?https://t.co/7ToA9orfUU pic.twitter.com/kKM0Oh7DCD — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 21, 2023

Trudeau also bizarrely insinuated that the housing crisis can be improved by welcoming 500,000 new immigrants per year to Canada.

PM Trudeau brags to room of trades people that Canada's record high immigration rate goal of 500k per year will help economically despite the housing crisis:



"we need to renew our population... But there's more to do" pic.twitter.com/6IqqJr8orX — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 21, 2023

The prime minister continued to discuss the need to support immigrants, mentioning the increase in migrants crossing through Roxham Road and pointing the finger at "irregular migration".

Justin Trudeau brushes off New York sending illegal migrants to Roxham Rd, describing it as "irregular migration" and says Canada "needs to make sure we're supporting people as they come through while discouraging them from doing that at the same time."https://t.co/H9EcwDc5Kq pic.twitter.com/eqrpPgRSWW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 22, 2023

As stated by Drea Humphrey, "You know what, is it 'climate anxiety' or anxiety about how the government is going to hit us financially over the climate?"

