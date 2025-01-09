🔴 BREAKING: Trudeau holds first press conference since announcing intent to resign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C., where he's attending the funeral of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter. Having joined CNN host Jake Tapper earlier in the day, Trudeau is set to host a press conference in the evening on Thursday.

Trudeau's remarks will be the first time he's spoken publicly, aside from fielding questions with Tapper, since he announced his intention to step down as leader of the Liberal Party and as prime minister.

Before doing so, he requested Governor General Mary Simon prorogue Parliament, a move which has suspended the House of Commons until March 27.

