Trudeau Liberals appoint more Liberal friends, donors to the judiciary

The Trudeau Liberals are prioritizing party donors, fellow Liberals and friends of ministers to the judiciary, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

The federal government named ex-Ontario Liberal legislator Brian Bowman to the bench on December 18 where he will serve on Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench.

"I wish Justice Bowman every success," said Attorney General Arif Virani. "I am confident he will serve Manitobans."

As then-mayor of Winnipeg, Bowman met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2022, who conveyed to him his best wishes following his decision not to seek re-election.

In addition, the Trudeau Liberals also appointed Nathalie DesRosiers to the Ontario Superior Court. She also served as a former Liberal member at the Ontario legislature, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Amid ongoing calls to urgently fill judicial vacancies, court watchers have pressed the federal government to bolster transparency on the apparent ‘partisanship’ of judicial appointees. https://t.co/JBNLAXSNs7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 10, 2023

The latest judicial appointments follow a long list of promotions for Liberal friends and donors, including Jill Presser — a former Party fundraiser and admitted friend of Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford. In 2021, she received an appointment to the Ontario Superior Court.

Another admitted friend — this time to then-Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino — also received an appointment to the Ontario Superior Court. Mohamed Rahman previously served together as Crown prosecutor with Mendicino.

Robert Centa, a Toronto lawyer and longtime Party donor, also joined Ontario’s Superior Court.

In Québec, Philippe Bélanger — a campaign contributor to then-Attorney General David Lametti — joined the Québec Superior Court in 2020.

Justin Trudeau's Attorney General David Lametti appointed four Liberal Party donors as judges in Ontario and Quebec in a single day last week.https://t.co/4EwUiZIGV7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 5, 2021

Out west, two Albertans received appointments to its Court of Queen’s Bench, including Michel Bourque, a Calgary lawyer and Party donor, and Bob Aloneissi, another donor.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Commons justice committee in 2021 dismissed a Conservative proposal to review partisan vetting of judicial appointees.

"We have a fantastic court system," claimed Liberal MP James Maloney at the time.

"There are many lawyers in Parliament but there are many lawyers who are practicing in the courts in every jurisdiction in Canada who are active politically," he said. "Should that or does that disqualify them from being appointed to the bench? No, of course not. It’s outrageous to suggest that."

