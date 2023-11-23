Trudeau Liberals burn through $160K on summer cabinet retreat focusing on affordability

The three-day junket to make life more affordable for Canadians struggling to get by came in at $160,467, with accommodations ($88,930) making up over half the total.

The August 21-23 meetings took place in Charlottetown, P.E.I., with cabinet ministers promising solutions to the ongoing housing price crisis plaguing most of Canada's major municipalities.

The data on the cost of the retreat was uncovered through an inquiry of the Privy Council Office posed by British Columbia Conservative MP Tracy Gray, who asked for a full cost breakdown of the retreat.

The Liberals have recently hinted at cracking down on private rental company Airbnb, to force the short-term units to rent for longer terms to address the national housing supply crunch, drawing the ire of those who rent out their homes short term to make ends meet.

However, the retreat included an expense of $1,169.61 for an attendee of the cabinet retreat to stay in an Airbnb rental. Because if not for double standards, the Liberals would have no standards at all.

