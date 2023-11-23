Trudeau Liberals burn through $160K on summer cabinet retreat focusing on affordability

By Ezra Levant Stand With April April Hutchinson faces a 2-year ban by the Canadian Powerlifting Union for speaking publicly about the unfairness of male athletes competing in women's sports and dominating their competitions. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

The August 21-23 meetings took place in Charlottetown, P.E.I., with cabinet ministers promising solutions to the ongoing housing price crisis plaguing most of Canada's major municipalities.

#BREAKING During today's press conference during the Liberal cabinet "Retreat" in PEI, when PM Trudeau was questioned about Pierre Poilievre's accusations regarding the government's role in Canadians' hardships, every single minister in the gallery responded with laughter.



They… pic.twitter.com/0SNbAwMrxh — Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) August 23, 2023

The data on the cost of the retreat was uncovered through an inquiry of the Privy Council Office posed by British Columbia Conservative MP Tracy Gray, who asked for a full cost breakdown of the retreat.

"There have been challenges before in housing in Canada and we've been able to solve it by working together. That's exactly what we're going to keep doing now," PM Justin Trudeau tells reporters in Charlottetown when asked if he’ll commit to a national housing accord.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dO9nHwTKQy — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) August 23, 2023

The three-day junket to make life more affordable for Canadians struggling to get by came in at $160,467, with accommodations ($88,930) making up over half the total.

The Liberals have recently hinted at cracking down on private rental company Airbnb, to force the short-term units to rent for longer terms to address the national housing supply crunch, drawing the ire of those who rent out their homes short term to make ends meet.

There are 10 of 1000s of privately owned AirBnbs units that we (the federal govt) can turn into a home for a family😮



Liberals created the problem with mass immigration now they're going after private homeowners to fix the problem



If that isn't overreachpic.twitter.com/2zFEmowmsm — I think we've all gone mad 🍎 (@HaveWeAllGoneM1) November 20, 2023

However, the retreat included an expense of $1,169.61 for an attendee of the cabinet retreat to stay in an Airbnb rental. Because if not for double standards, the Liberals would have no standards at all.