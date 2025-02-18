DOCUMENTS: @ISED_ca sought fed investigation of "shrinkflation" but dropped it after focus groups questioned Parliament's ability to "regulate how private businesses price & package their products." https://t.co/FWxwFvzed3 @StatCan_eng pic.twitter.com/fawuH91ozR — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 18, 2025

According to original reporting by Blacklock's, a Privy Council Office (PCO) report based on taxpayer-funded focus group research found that while Canadians recognized shrinkflation, they struggled to recall specific examples.

Opinions were divided on whether Ottawa should intervene. Some saw a potential task force as a step forward, while others questioned how much influence the federal government could have over private businesses’ pricing and packaging decisions.

The PCO commissioned the research under a $1.6 million contract with The Strategic Counsel, a Toronto pollster. The findings suggested that unless stricter regulations were imposed on grocery chains, government intervention would have little effect on making food more affordable.

However, what the government failed to address is that inflation—including shrinkflation—is primarily driven by reckless government spending and hidden taxes like the carbon tax. By printing money to fund massive deficits and forcing businesses to absorb skyrocketing costs through regulatory burdens, Ottawa itself is fueling the affordability crisis.