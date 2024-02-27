Trudeau Liberals host $11,000 garden party for media allies

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The Trudeau Liberals continue to wine and dine at our expense — this time at a garden party with their media allies.

According to a freedom of information request by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the Trudeau Liberals spent $11,651 for a one-day event at Rideau Cottage.

Last June 13, taxpayer-funded journalists from several media publications, including the CBC and the Toronto Star, attended the function.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, former Treasury Board president Mona Fortier, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson also attended.

"What kind of message does it send for politicians and media to be wining and dining with each other on the taxpayer tab?" CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano told Rebel News. "Struggling taxpayers shouldn't be paying for higher-paid politicians to network with the media."

As reported by The Hill Times, garden parties at official residences are held annually by the federal government.

At this function, media personalities and politicians quenched their thirst on sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon wine, as well as IPA and blonde ale craft beer from the Ten12 and Nita Biju.

Taxpayers also forked food charges from North & Navy, Town/Citizen, Si Senor and the Merry Dairy. Among the dishes included cacio e pepe pasta made fresh with a giant wheel of parmesan cheese, tinga de pollo tostadas, vegetarian pastor tacos, fresh ship sliders and tuna tartar, and salted caramel and hibiscus passionfruit ice cream.

The costs totalled $1,320 for booze, $4,841 for food, $1,315 for staff and $4,175 for sanitation, as reported by The Western Standard.

"I like a bush party as much as the next guy, but I don't stick taxpayers with the tab when me and my buddies want to crush a couple cold ones," said Terrazzano. "How about we balance the budget before politicians use taxpayers’ money to throw a party?" he added.