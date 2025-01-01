Trudeau Liberals 'INTENTIONALLY DESTROYED' our military, says veteran

"We don't take our national security and national defense seriously at all," said David Redman, a 27-year military veteran "In fact, we have intentionally destroyed them."

Rebel News
  January 01, 2025   |   News Analysis

David Redman, a 27-year military veteran, penned a 33-page essay on the dire straights of Canada's Armed Forces (CAF). He explains our military has been "intentionally destroyed" by the Trudeau government.

"Our alliances laugh at us, don't invite us to meetings, intentionally ignore our input," he said. "Our foreign affairs people have great difficulty getting any credibility in the world because they [our allies] look at us and they know we're not a serious country."

Only 58% of the Armed Forces could mobilize should their NATO allies declare war, according to a secret Department of National Defence (DND) presentation obtained by CBC News.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is currently in the worst shape of all the military forces, with 55% of its equipment considered "unserviceable," followed by the Navy (54%) and Army (46%).

Redman stresses that combat capability is the "core essence" of any credible military force, adding that CAF is "exactly the opposite now."

The Department of National Defence (DND) said procuring new military equipment for its troops is in the works. They did not provide a timeline, according to media reports last month.

"We don't take our national security and national defense seriously at all," the military veteran said. "In fact, we have intentionally destroyed them."

Only a quarter (27%) of Canadians believe the Armed Forces are sufficiently equipped for combat, according to in-house polling.

"If you have in Canada, a force that can be deployed and ... can cover each of our partnership agreements, it can defend the sovereignty of Canada," Redman said.

