Trudeau Liberals spend $2M to make Cambodian women eat bugs

Rebel News has a new initiative, expose the ExposeTheWaste.com, where we show you all the infuriating, and woke ways Trudeau and his cronies have been burning through your money and dubbing it "foreign aid."

We found a Global Affairs Canada grant that isn’t just about “helping” Cambodian women—it’s about using them as a vehicle to change entire cultures by targeting their traditional role as the gatekeepers of family diets.

This is social engineering at its most sinister, disguised as humanitarian aid. It's a Trudeau government grant that has nothing to do with helping Canadians and everything to do with globalist social engineering.

Nearly $2 million of your tax dollars are going to a so-called “climate-smart” agricultural program in Cambodia that teaches women how to farm crickets. That’s right. Female-run bug farms in Southeast Asia—because apparently, Canada’s top priority isn’t feeding hungry people, our own or otherwise, or helping our own struggling farmers by removing punitive taxes and getting market access, but instead making sure Cambodians get on board with the WEF’s “eat the bugs, own nothing, and be happy” agenda.

Now, at first glance, this looks like just another absurd waste of taxpayer money—because it is—but it’s so much worse than that.

The Liberals, through Global Affairs Canada and their AGROW program, aren’t just handing out grants. They’re targeting the most influential people in developing world households—women. Why? Because they know that in countries like Cambodia, women are in charge of what the family eats. Change their diets, and you change their culture. This is woke colonialism, plain and simple.

PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs! 28,837 signatures Goal: 40,000 signatures The normalization of bug eating must be stopped. If you are repulsed by the thought of incorporating bugs into your diet and are tired of the endless bug eating propaganda, sign the petition.

The Liberals aren’t just funding cricket farms.

They’re funding dietary “diversification”—which is bureaucrat-speak for introducing bugs into people’s diets under the guise of “climate resilience.” Because the first step in making people accept their WEF-ordained future of eating insects instead of beef is normalizing it in the poorest places first. Get women to feed it to their kids, and within a generation, it’s just “the way things are.” This is societal hijacking—rewriting food traditions, undoing cultural norms, and reshaping entire communities through their stomachs.

And of course, this project is laser-focused on women.

If you’re a male farmer in Cambodia who wants to raise cattle or chickens to feed your family? Too bad. This grant is for women only, because the Liberals aren’t just meddling with the food system—they’re enforcing their radical gender ideology in places that have never even heard of woke politics. This isn’t empowerment. It’s forced participation in a Western-led experiment to dismantle traditional family structures and replace them with feminist, climate-conscious globalist programming.

This is the same playbook we’ve seen from the World Economic Forum crowd for years. They start in poor countries, where people don’t have the ability and power to push back. They test their utopian theories under the guise of “aid” and “development.” And once it’s normalized there, they’ll bring it here—to Canada—where they’ll try to convince you that eating crickets is normal, that traditional agriculture is bad, and that giving up your food sovereignty is just part of being a good global citizen. First, they change what the world eats. Then, they change who controls the food supply. Then, they control you.

And all of this—every single penny of this ridiculous feminist bug-farming scheme—is being funded by you. Not to help struggling Canadians, not to fix our broken food supply, not to protect our farmers, but to experiment on a country that didn’t even ask for it, all in the name of “climate action” and “women’s empowerment.”

This is a government that never misses a chance to virtue-signal and waste your money in the process. But we’re not going to let them get away with it. Canadians are waking up to the lies, the hypocrisy, and the ideological lunacy that drives Trudeau’s policies. We’re exposing the waste, and we won’t stop until every single one of these corrupt, globalist Liberals is out of office.

Please sign our petition to demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! 2,116 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures Demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! After nine years of reckless spending, the Trudeau government has driven inflation and economic hardship, while wasting taxpayer dollars on bloated bureaucracy, vanity projects, and failed initiatives. Canadians deserve answers, not secrecy and arrogance. By signing this petition, you are joining the fight to uncover government waste and demand accountability for every dollar spent. Let's hold our leaders responsible and protect our hard-earned money!

