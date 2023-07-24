Trudeau Liberals studied ways to ban federal funding of groups 'unaccepting' of LGBTQ

The Trudeau Liberals have also required organizations wanting to access federal summer jobs grant funding to swear an attestation to the Liberal's view on human rights, which includes LGBTQ rights, abortion access and gender theory.

Remove Ads

The research done by the Privy Council Office involved LGBTQ organizations and activists who wanted to "reduce or rescind existing federal grants from any community organizations that were currently unaccepting of LGBTQ individuals."

Those community organizations would include faith-based ones.

The study's results, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, were reported by Blacklock's Reporter Monday. The data showed the participants wanted to focus re-education efforts on parts of Canada that were more conservative in lifestyle, opinions and voting habits:

“Priorities needed to be implemented across all regions of the country including in rural communities and not just in major urban centres,”

"A number of participants expressed the need for further federal resources for queer-led community initiatives as well as scholarships and grants for LGBTQ individuals pursuing higher education.”

The Trudeau Liberals have also required organizations wanting to access federal summer jobs grant funding to swear an attestation to the Liberal's view on human rights, which includes LGBTQ rights, abortion access and gender theory.

This requirement rendered the funding off-limits to hundreds of faith-based groups that had previously accessed the program to employ summer students.

Justin Trudeau has also refused to sign the nomination papers of Liberal Party candidates that expressed a pro-life viewpoint.

Canada LGBT News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Stop The Pay Hike
  • By Tamara Ugolini

PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike

7,595 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.