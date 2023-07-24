Trudeau Liberals studied ways to ban federal funding of groups 'unaccepting' of LGBTQ

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,595 signatures

The research done by the Privy Council Office involved LGBTQ organizations and activists who wanted to "reduce or rescind existing federal grants from any community organizations that were currently unaccepting of LGBTQ individuals."

Those community organizations would include faith-based ones.

DOCUMENTS: @PrivyCouncilCa polls LGBTQ community on pulling gov't funding for any person, group or company "unaccepting of LGBTQ individuals." https://t.co/rPI7p6g5As #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/OdkopN8P4e — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 24, 2023

The study's results, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, were reported by Blacklock's Reporter Monday. The data showed the participants wanted to focus re-education efforts on parts of Canada that were more conservative in lifestyle, opinions and voting habits:

“Priorities needed to be implemented across all regions of the country including in rural communities and not just in major urban centres,”

"A number of participants expressed the need for further federal resources for queer-led community initiatives as well as scholarships and grants for LGBTQ individuals pursuing higher education.”

The Trudeau Liberals have also required organizations wanting to access federal summer jobs grant funding to swear an attestation to the Liberal's view on human rights, which includes LGBTQ rights, abortion access and gender theory.

Justin Trudeau forced every Christian summer camp, small business & charity to sign an "attestation" that they agree with him on abortion, before allowing them to apply for a student summer jobs grant.



They blackballed more than 1,000 that didn't.



But they'll throw you a tweet! https://t.co/0CZMnzfsg9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 25, 2018

This requirement rendered the funding off-limits to hundreds of faith-based groups that had previously accessed the program to employ summer students.

Despite open nomination vow, Trudeau bars #prolife candidates from running as Liberals | https://t.co/7eCyAs3tcJ via @yahoocanadanews — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) May 8, 2014

Justin Trudeau has also refused to sign the nomination papers of Liberal Party candidates that expressed a pro-life viewpoint.