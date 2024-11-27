Trudeau Liberals' weak border policies creating early rift with incoming Trump admin

President-elect Trump declared that he will place a 25% tariff on all goods arriving from Canada until the flow of illegal drugs and immigrants from the north is halted.

Rebel News
  |   November 27, 2024   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant discussed how Trudeau's mass immigration policies and unserious behaviour have created tension with the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Trump took to social media Monday evening to announce incoming 25% tariffs on all goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada until both countries secure their borders.

Trump cited the significant flow of illegal drugs, in particular fentanyl, along with increasing crime as reasons why it was necessary to force Canada and Mexico to act on their borders.

"It's interesting that Trump is putting Canada and Mexico in the same batch," said Levant. "And I know a lot of dainty Canadian Laurentians are [saying] 'how dare you, that's a third-world country.'"

"Well actually, more terror suspects have tried to get into America from the northern border than from the southern border," Levant said.

The Rebel News boss went on to contrast Trudeau's unserious behaviour, including recently trading friendship bracelets with teenaged girls at a Taylor Swift concert, with Poilievre's response to Trump's tariff announcement.

"It's very interesting to watch Pierre Poilievre accept Trump's observation that we have big problems with our border and with drugs, but accept it in a way that asserts Canada's rights, and puts a Canada first spin," he said.

President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. at his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Please donate to support Alexa's independent reporting of mass illegal immigration to Canada.

Latest News

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to implement mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, Alexandra Lavoie is committed to uncovering the truth about Canada's readiness and the realities of illegal crossings. To support this investigation, we seek your assistance to cover travel, equipment, and production expenses. Your contribution will enable us to deliver the in-depth reporting that we just can't rely on the mainstream media for. Please donate today to empower our independent journalism.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.