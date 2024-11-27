Trudeau Liberals' weak border policies creating early rift with incoming Trump admin

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant discussed how Trudeau's mass immigration policies and unserious behaviour have created tension with the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Trump took to social media Monday evening to announce incoming 25% tariffs on all goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada until both countries secure their borders.

Trump cited the significant flow of illegal drugs, in particular fentanyl, along with increasing crime as reasons why it was necessary to force Canada and Mexico to act on their borders.

Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.



"It was a good call. This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways."

"It's interesting that Trump is putting Canada and Mexico in the same batch," said Levant. "And I know a lot of dainty Canadian Laurentians are [saying] 'how dare you, that's a third-world country.'"

"Well actually, more terror suspects have tried to get into America from the northern border than from the southern border," Levant said.

Poilievre on Trump tariff threat: "Let's put it this way: one, I only care about Canada. I want to put our country first. Two, America is responsible for over 60% of our trade ... I will do ... preserve and protect that relationship above all others."

The Rebel News boss went on to contrast Trudeau's unserious behaviour, including recently trading friendship bracelets with teenaged girls at a Taylor Swift concert, with Poilievre's response to Trump's tariff announcement.

"It's very interesting to watch Pierre Poilievre accept Trump's observation that we have big problems with our border and with drugs, but accept it in a way that asserts Canada's rights, and puts a Canada first spin," he said.

President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. at his inauguration on January 20, 2025.