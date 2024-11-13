Trudeau minister faces scrutiny over ‘Indigenous heritage’ claim for gov’t contracts

A Trudeau cabinet minister is subject to further controversy over shifting claims of Indigenous heritage to win federal contracts.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault initially claimed he was “non-status adoptive Cree,” only to say his adoptive mother is “status Métis.”

A spokesperson for the minister attributed the change in status to “his family exploring their own history” rather than him claiming Indigenous status for financial reasons.

Boissonnault’s shifting identity garnered media attention last week after reports his former company, Global Health Imports (GHI), bid on two federal contracts that were set aside for Indigenous entrepreneurs.

The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) says the changing story furthers doubt on claims of being Indigenous-owned.

“The fact remains he attempted to access an Indigenous [procurement] program by claiming himself Indigenous. If he was successful would have benefitted,” said Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of the NACCA.

“All bad actors deserve to be penalized severely to deter and [should be] barred from participating in future opportunities,” he added.

The MP for Edmonton attempted to clarify his heritage on Friday, only to sow further doubt by noting his adopted family were “status Métis.” Boissonnault’s statement made no mention of his Cree heritage.

“I myself do not have status,” he said, making reference to his time as an “ally” to the Indigenous Liberal caucus.

Boissonnault referenced his adoptive Cree great-grandmother five times up until 2019 in the House of Commons, when he served the caucus.

Alice Hansen, Boissonnault’s spokesperson, told the National Post that mentions of being “adopted Cree” came in 2016 and 2018 following an explanation of his adoptive family’s history “at the time.”

“It is not the Minister claiming Indigenous status or that he has lived the experiences of Indigenous people, which he has never done,” Hansen wrote in an emailed statement.

“Adopted individuals can be recognized as eligible for Indigenous status or Metis citizenship,” she clarified, noting the minister has consistently used “non-status adoptive” to describe his heritage.

Several Indigenous experts appeared perplexed by Boissonnault’s changing claims, with one person calling it “shocking” and “really hurtful.”

“For people who were forcibly adopted and removed in the Sixties Scoop, and the amount of work that they have to do, to find their families and reconnect with their communities, it’s really a slap in the face,” said Merelda Fiddler-Potter, an assistant professor at First Nations University of Canada and a member of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan.

“This is the kind of stuff that’s so hurtful to them,” she added.

Conservative MPs, meanwhile, have called for Boissonnault’s removal from cabinet over the controversy.

“It’s highly suspicious at best. But at worst, it’s fraud,” Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett told the Commons ethics committee Thursday. His colleague Michael Cooper said Boissonneault has “no place sitting in cabinet.”

“The minister is a fraud. He is a disgrace. He needs to go and he needs to go now,” continued Cooper.

Spokesperson Hansen defended the minister on Tuesday, claiming he has “accurately” portrayed himself and his family history in recent years.

However, she lambasted Stephen Anderson, Boissonnault’s former business partner, for making claims about the minister and GHI without his explicit approval.

“There is no record of Minister Boissonnault ever having claimed GHI as an Indigenous company, nor would he,” she wrote.

PETITION: Trudeau Must Resign! 32,006 signatures Goal: 40000 signatures Many Canadians agree that Justin Trudeau is the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history. Rebel News repeatedly reports on his government's corruption and failed leadership. The Emperor has no clothes (or moral compass) and Canadians can no longer afford his Liberal/NDP coalition that callously disregards and squanders taxpayer dollars. Please sign our petition if you believe that Justin Trudeau must resign now! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)