Trudeau runs from questions after Rebel News tracks down Liberal retreat

On President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, the Liberals chose to hold their retreat in Montebello, Quebec. As journalists, we tried to ask the questions Canadians want answered — chiefly, why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refuses to call an election when the vast majority of Canadians are demanding it.

Instead, Trudeau announced his decision to step down Liberal leader and prorogue Parliament until March 24. Shortly before that, on March 7, the Liberals will announce their new leader, who will automatically then become the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, Canadians are struggling — facing skyrocketing bills, rising crime, and the looming threat of U.S. tariffs due to our border crisis, a situation that has worsened under Trudeau's open-border policies.

We drove to Montebello, gained access to the glamourous resort, and waited for Trudeau’s arrival. His massive convoy pulled in around midday, giving me the opportunity to ask him a question.

Not only was I physically removed by Trudeau's RCMP bodyguards, but one of the individuals giving personal directions was Terry Guillon, Trudeau’s senior media advance lead and a member of the Prime Minister's Office.

This same man previously assaulted our former colleague, Keean Bexte, during an Indigenous Nations event while he was reporting. He’s also the one who ordered my microphone to be cut during a press conference question period.

This taxpayer-funded thug physically blocked me and grabbed my arm — despite having no right or authority to interfere with our journalism. His actions are a direct assault on press freedom and on the critical role of journalists in holding politicians accountable.

After leaving the premises, the police pulled us over in an attempt to intimidate us.

But let this be clear: intimidation tactics will not stop Rebel News from doing journalism and asking the tough questions that politicians would rather avoid.