Trudeau's bureaucratic office seeking research into ethics

After several ethics scandals plaguing the Prime Minister, the Privy Council Office is hiring someone to provide "timely ethics advice."

According to the Merx posting for the job:

"The Privy Council Office’s Impact and Innovation Unit requires ongoing access to timely, expert research ethics advice and ethics reviews for studies conducted within its behavioural science programs of applied research."

Prime Minister Trudeau has had multiple ethics rulings against him, including one for taking a gift vacation from the Aga Khan, a religious leader whose charity receives tax dollars.

The replacement for Anthony Rota in the speaker's chair, Liberal MP Greg Fergus, was found guilty of ethics violations earlier in the year.

Fergus intervened on behalf of a TV channel that was applying for mandatory carriage with the CRTC.