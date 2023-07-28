Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle is just ‘rearranging chairs on the Titanic’

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,634 signatures

This episode originally aired on July 27, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayer’s Federation about Justin Trudeau’s recent cabinet shuffle.

Franco explained why Canadians are paying more than ever for Trudeau’s cabinet:

Well, yeah, the reason we're paying more for this cabinet is more ministers with bigger salaries. Now, doesn't that just always seem to be the case with this government more, more, more, more and more coming from Canadian taxpayers. What's not more the value that we're getting? Right, because let's not also forget that the Trudeau since he took office back, what, after the 2015 election, he's hired more than 98,000 bureaucrats ballooning the size of the bureaucracy by what— 40%? Now is anyone out there getting 40% more value from the federal government? No. Maybe the only thing we're getting that's 40% more is 40% more wait times every time we try to get a passport renewed.

Ezra told Franco that he thinks Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau are really the core of the government, and asked if he agrees that Freeland actually makes more decisions than Trudeau. Franco answered:

You mentioned Freeland, I'm glad you did because here's the thing folks: until the government, whether it's Freeland, whether it's Trudeau, actually changes its policies, put out its fiscal dumpster fire and stop raising taxes that make everything more expensive, until the government does that, I mean, all of this is just lipstick onto a pig. I mean, the government can, you know, shuffle its cabinet every single day, it can pose for the camera every single day, none of that would matter until the government actually does two things: Stop raising taxes that makes everything more expensive…and the next thing that the government has to do [is] stop spending money like crazy.

Ezra asked Franco if he thinks one of the reasons for the inflation Canada is seeing is that the government is devaluing the dollar by essentially printing money. Franco responded: