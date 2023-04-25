Trudeau's staff were concerned about his 'out there' anti-convoy statements

Text message records submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) between Prime Minister's Office (PMO) staffers show attempts to scramble a response to Trudeau's unsubstantiated claims of the Freedom Convoy being 50% foreign funded.

Remove Ads

Text communications between Tyler Meredith, a policy advisor in the PMO, Alex Lawrence, the director of communications for the deputy prime minister and the minister of finance, and Farees Nathoo, an issues manager in the PMO show concerns about the PM's public statements about the trucker-led Freedom Convoy which spent nearly 4 weeks protesting COVID mandates in Ottawa in late January and early February of 2022.

"Sent you an email. We need to counter-propose something quickly because there be a pretty out-there comment from the prime minister."

"Need feedback ASAP."

"I would cut that first line. We don't know that."

Another text exchange between the three staffers and Shannon Zimmerman, the director of operations of the prime minister's office noted the PM's claims about foreign funding to the convoy:

Prime Minister said 50% of funding for the protest is foreign funding.

We've seen some reports that estimates as much as 50% of funds were donated from abroad.

CBC erroneously reported that the Russians were behind the Freedom Convoy.

The claims of foreign funding were subsequently rebuked by both CSIS and crowdfunding platforms used by the Freedom Convoy.

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) was tasked with examining the Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests.

To see Rebel News's full coverage of the POEC, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com.

 

Justin Trudeau Canada Liberal Party of Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
hold the line campaign redirect
  • By Tamara Lich

BOOK ON SALE NOW

Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."

ORDER NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.