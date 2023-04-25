Trudeau's staff were concerned about his 'out there' anti-convoy statements

E-transfer (Canada):

Text communications between Tyler Meredith, a policy advisor in the PMO, Alex Lawrence, the director of communications for the deputy prime minister and the minister of finance, and Farees Nathoo, an issues manager in the PMO show concerns about the PM's public statements about the trucker-led Freedom Convoy which spent nearly 4 weeks protesting COVID mandates in Ottawa in late January and early February of 2022.

"Sent you an email. We need to counter-propose something quickly because there be a pretty out-there comment from the prime minister."

"Need feedback ASAP."

"I would cut that first line. We don't know that."

Another text exchange between the three staffers and Shannon Zimmerman, the director of operations of the prime minister's office noted the PM's claims about foreign funding to the convoy:

Prime Minister said 50% of funding for the protest is foreign funding. We've seen some reports that estimates as much as 50% of funds were donated from abroad.

CBC erroneously reported that the Russians were behind the Freedom Convoy.

CBC has completely lost it.



They are suggesting that the Russians are behind the massive trucker convoy protesting in Ottawa today.



— Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 29, 2022

The claims of foreign funding were subsequently rebuked by both CSIS and crowdfunding platforms used by the Freedom Convoy.

RCMP Director of Financial Crime Denis Beaudoin says there was no evidence of terrorist activity in donations to the freedom convoy.



— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) March 17, 2022

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) was tasked with examining the Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests.

