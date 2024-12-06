Trudeau’s ‘vote-buying’ tax holiday fails to win over Canadians: poll

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   December 06, 2024   |   News

Most Canadians oppose Trudeau’s “GST holiday,” claiming the prime minister’s hocus-pocus is seemingly out of focus.

According to a Léger poll for the National Post, consumers are beside themselves on the two-month GST relief on select items, as well as the proposed rebate cheques for working Canadians.

More than a third (35%) of respondents said a temporary GST holiday “won’t help at all.” Meanwhile, a whopping 42% hold the same sentiment for rebate cheques for tax filers.

Sylvain Charlebois, a Professor at Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Laboratory, said retail savings would amount to $4.51 per Canadian. “That’s it,” he said, noting it's "not a big amount.”

Cabinet estimated GST relief will cost taxpayers $1.6 billion, while the Department of Finance said the rebate would amount to $4.7 billion, if legislated.

Trudeau earlier proposed a “GST holiday” on essentials starting December 14, which is turning out to be a nightmare for small businesses to implement, in addition to a $250 rebate for working Canadians earning up to $150,000

Bill C-78, An Act Respecting Temporary Cost Of Living Relief, will suspend GST charges on itemized goods, like beer and Bibles, should it pass the Senate. 

Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Yves Giroux said the GST holiday would only save people chump change, mostly benefiting those who drink alcohol and purchase takeout.  

“If you buy expensive wine you potentially benefit from a much bigger GST break than if you buy a bag of chips,” Giroux told the national finance committee. 

The Conservatives condemned the “GST holiday” in place of more meaningful relief. A $250 rebate cheque won’t cut it either, said Tory leader Pierre Poilievre.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, highlighted the havoc this implementation is wreaking on small businesses' holiday sales, referring to wine tasting as an example. 

“Wine tasting is the product, the wine,  and the service, the tasting element of that,” said Kelly. “The Department of Finance told us it is actually just the wine that is exempt but the winery doesn’t disaggregate the price to the consumer, so how are they to possibly charge that?”

Other examples include a hobby store owner with 3,500 items in stock, said Kelly. “He has to go through every single one of these and make judgment calls on which ones will be exempt and which ones will not.”

“Every small business will now have to recalibrate its newly GST-free products, until February, when they will have to recalibrate them again,” wrote Mary Lou Finlay of Toronto in a letter to the editor.

“Translation of Liberal ‘GST holiday’ and rebate cheques: Gimme your credit card. I want to buy you a beer,” added John P.A. Budreski of Whistler.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland acknowledged it was “really hard to decide” what to tax or not under the two-month tax break. 

Senators questioned the logic of making video games and Pepsi tax-free, without exemptions on other goods, including children’s ice skates and musical instruments, reported Blacklock’s.

“We got advice,” Freeland testified Thursday at the Senate national finance committee. “We started with food, groceries, anything that we eat,” she said. 

Most groceries, however, are already tax-free. 

According to the Léger poll, half (50%) of all respondents would have preferred a two-month holiday of the carbon tax over “temporary GST relief.” 

More than two-thirds (70%) believed the GST holiday and $250 cheque “are only electoral measures to get people’s vote.” 

“Rather than address serious issues, they choose once again to bamboozle — they think — gullible Canadian voters,” wrote Richard Stonehouse of Delta, B.C. in a letter to the editor. 

A large 87% of respondents said these measures will either "not change" their likelihood of supporting the Trudeau government or make them "less likely" to support it, while only 8% said they are "more likely" to support it.

“Not this time!” said Stonehouse. “Shame on these Liberal/NDP politicians for attempting to bribe voters with their own money. Taxpayers are not the collective lemmings they think they are,” he added.

