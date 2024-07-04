Trudeau says Canada has no identity… folks at the rodeo disagree

E-transfer (Canada):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has no core identity. If that were true, he wouldn’t have to work nearly so hard to erase the Canadian spirit.

In spite of Trudeau’s best efforts, Canada's identity is on full display, and it isn't going anywhere. It is alive and well in our communities, from hockey rinks, local legions, community churches, and even rodeos.

Considering Canada’s mass immigration agenda makes no attempt at assimilating newcomers, it is no longer conspiracy to say Trudeau wants to morph Canada into something unrecognizable. From pushing economic stagnation, rampant inflation, and radical 'net-zero' policies, it's apparent this radical government cares not for Canadians.

Trudeau's schemes have not yet transformed Canada into a globalist post-national state. But we're well on our way to becoming that.

If he has accomplished anything, one might argue he has replaced Canadian pride with shame. Like so many socialist leaders before him, his misguided aspirations of utopia have propelled us towards a dystopian nightmare.

When push comes to shove, whether it be neighbours rallying during a natural disaster, or the freedom convoy affirming the true north as strong and free, there is something uniquely Canadian that even eight years of Trudeau hasn’t stamped out.

While that distinctly Canadian spirit of grit and perseverance is on display, there are few places that embody Canadian patriotism, heritage and culture quite like a rodeo.

Farmers and cowboys built the foundation of this nation, and so we want to set aside Trudeau’s opinions about Canada and ask some folks their thoughts on our nation’s identity.

With that in mind, we spent Canada Day on location at the Ponoka Stampede in Alberta to ask folks why they still celebrate their Canadian identity, and if they have any messages for Justin Trudeau.