Trudeau seeks plastics czar four years after announcing ban on single-use plastics

The hunt to find someone to study the implications of the 2019 announcement to reclassify plastic straws, bags, utensils and six-pack rings as Schedule One toxins was posted by the feds on August 31.

According to merx.:

Environment and Climate Change Canada requires an analysis to review and assess the state of plastics science research in Canada and to inform future science and research activities for detecting plastics in the environment, understanding and mitigating potential impacts on wildlife, human health, and the environment and advancing sustainable plastic production, recycling, and recovery.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2019 announcement of a reclassification of inert, sanitary plastics as something akin to asbestos and mercury spawned his famous "drink box water bottle" flub when reporters asked him about how he was limiting his own plastic use.

Makes me long for the simpler times, when Trudeau enchanted the world with his stories of drink box water bottle sort of things. pic.twitter.com/BNpVY0CKD9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2019

According to federal data from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the plastics industry contributes $24 billion to the Canadian economy annually.