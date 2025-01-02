Trudeau's former senior adviser seems to support photo showing aftermath of purported suicide bomb attack at Trump hotel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former senior adviser Gerald Butts is facing backlash after seemingly expressing admiration for a photo showing the scene outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas following an apparent suicide bombing attack.

Butts, Trudeau's former principal secretary and close friend since university, reportedly took to social media to comment on a picture showing a Tesla Cybertruck engulfed in flames outside the entrance to the Trump hotel.

"It's early but this will be tough to beat for photo of the year," he appears to have posted on Threads.

The explosion is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, and explosives including fireworks, camping fuel, and gas tanks are said to have been found in the vehicle.

It is unclear if Butts was aware that the photo showed the aftermath of an intentional attack using explosives when he posted about the picture on social media.

Commenting on Butts' response to the photo, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant condemned the move while Canada faces a potential trade war with the U.S. as President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office in less than three weeks.

"For ten years the Liberals haven’t been able to control their hatred for Trump. Fair enough; the feeling is mutual. But it’s nuts to publish this LITERALLY IN THE MIDDLE OF TARIFF NEGOTIATIONS," Levant wrote.

Multiple reports indicate that the suspect who was inside the Tesla Cybertruck at the time of the explosion was an active-duty U.S. Army Green Beret. The explosion caused seven people to sustain minor injuries.

The suspected is attacker is 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to the explosion. The FBI is currently reporting that the motive for the attack is unclear at this time.

The explosion outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas occurred just hours after U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, plowed a truck through a crowd of people in downtown New Orleans.

The attack in New Orleans resulted in at least 15 fatalities and over 30 other people being injured.