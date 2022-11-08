'An absolute joke', Trudeau to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff

Canada's Drag Race

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being teased as a special guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, becoming the first world leader to appear on the show.

Producers of the drag queen television show in which drag queens face off against each other to see who can drag the hardest announced him in a video posted on social media.

We're making herstory! 🇨🇦 We're honoured to welcome the Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau to #CanadasDragRace, becoming the first world leader to appear on the Drag Race franchise!#CanadasDragRace Canada vs the World premieres November 18 at 9E on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/wlDXSrMGEz — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) November 8, 2022

The popular series, which first began with RuPaul’s Drag Race, has spun off to over a dozen other shows worldwide including in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Sweden — and is part of a growing trend of drag queen acceptance, which sees men dressed up in garish displays pretending to be women.

The Canadian version of the show posted an image of Trudeau standing alongside host Brooke Lynn Hytes in the “werkroom” in a segment where participants prepare before presenting themselves on the stage.

Trudeau’s upcoming appearance elicited a wide variety of responses on social media, with some calling it an embarrassment while others cheered it on.

“Well does he know how to apply makeup,” quipped Canadian journalist Jonathan Kay.

"Why is this something to be proud of? This makes Trudeau and Canada look like an absolute joke…" wrote commentator Viva Frei.

Why is this something to be proud of? This makes Trudeau and Canada look like an absolute joke… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 8, 2022

The first episode of the show is expected to air on November 18 on Crave.