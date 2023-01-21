Trudeau visits Quebec to promote electric cars

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 16,693 signatures

The Trudeau Liberal government continues to push the just transition agenda, which aims to replace commonly used forms of energy with various sources of green energy. For 3 days prime minister Trudeau travelled from Saskatchewan to Windsor, On., finishing in Shawinigan, Que., to promote the Canadian breeding chain of minerals needed for electric car production. While in Windsor, Ontario, visiting Stellantis North America,

Canadian workers are attracting historic investments in the electric vehicle supply chain. And the reason why is simple: They’re the best in the world. The workers at @StellantisNA’s plant in Windsor are proof – thanks for showing us around today! https://t.co/fxvmcvwrPC pic.twitter.com/3TUp7uq0Tz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 18, 2023

Mr. Trudeau also hosted a $1,000 head-lift event. The location of the event was probably revealed because several demonstrators were present in the street when he arrived.

Windsor, Ontario, gave Justin Trudeau a warm welcome!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9NTObbDEpG — Julie Scott 🇨🇦 (@julie_ppc) January 18, 2023

His Canadian tour ended at the Usine Flo AddEnergie in Shawinigan, Quebec. Mr. Trudeau, accompanied by the minister of innovation, science and industry, Francois-Philippe champagne, arrived at the site around 10:00 a.m. with a huge motorcade, needless to say, none of the cars were electric. Monsieur Champagne was moving in his own vehicle.

Rebel News was denied access to the property, forcing us to ask questions loud and clear about the consulting firm McKinsey, to which the Trudeau liberals have given 101.4 billion over the past seven years. On the same day, Mr. Trudeau visited a seniors' residence to complete his trip to the hydrogen research institute at the Universitedu quebec a trois-rivieres. Arriving at the scene, a police patrol car followed us into the parking lot, forcing us to leave the scene. During his exit, Mr. Trudeau headed towards his vehicle, smiling and waving around him. This was very strange behaviour, considering the only people present were his own bodyguards, police officers, and some people waiting for the bus.

