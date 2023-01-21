Trudeau visits Quebec to promote electric cars
During his exit, Mr. Trudeau headed smiling and waving toward his vehicle, which was very strange considering the only people present were his own bodyguards, police officers, and some people waiting for the bus.
The Trudeau Liberal government continues to push the just transition agenda, which aims to replace commonly used forms of energy with various sources of green energy. For 3 days prime minister Trudeau travelled from Saskatchewan to Windsor, On., finishing in Shawinigan, Que., to promote the Canadian breeding chain of minerals needed for electric car production. While in Windsor, Ontario, visiting Stellantis North America,
Canadian workers are attracting historic investments in the electric vehicle supply chain. And the reason why is simple: They’re the best in the world. The workers at @StellantisNA’s plant in Windsor are proof – thanks for showing us around today! https://t.co/fxvmcvwrPC pic.twitter.com/3TUp7uq0Tz— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 18, 2023
Mr. Trudeau also hosted a $1,000 head-lift event. The location of the event was probably revealed because several demonstrators were present in the street when he arrived.
Windsor, Ontario, gave Justin Trudeau a warm welcome!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9NTObbDEpG— Julie Scott 🇨🇦 (@julie_ppc) January 18, 2023
His Canadian tour ended at the Usine Flo AddEnergie in Shawinigan, Quebec. Mr. Trudeau, accompanied by the minister of innovation, science and industry, Francois-Philippe champagne, arrived at the site around 10:00 a.m. with a huge motorcade, needless to say, none of the cars were electric. Monsieur Champagne was moving in his own vehicle.
Rebel News was denied access to the property, forcing us to ask questions loud and clear about the consulting firm McKinsey, to which the Trudeau liberals have given 101.4 billion over the past seven years. On the same day, Mr. Trudeau visited a seniors' residence to complete his trip to the hydrogen research institute at the Universitedu quebec a trois-rivieres. Arriving at the scene, a police patrol car followed us into the parking lot, forcing us to leave the scene. During his exit, Mr. Trudeau headed towards his vehicle, smiling and waving around him. This was very strange behaviour, considering the only people present were his own bodyguards, police officers, and some people waiting for the bus.
Please consider donating so we can continue our journalism at RebelFieldreports.com, and sign our petition against the green reset at NoGreenreset.com.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
16,693 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.