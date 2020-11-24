Trudeau's Gender Advisor, photographer flew on RCMP jet during March COVID panic

The Liberals keep telling me there's some sort of climate emergency, but we just caught Liberals avoiding public transportation or commercial aircraft and instead are utilizing RCMP aircraft for their staff and photographers to make the trip from Toronto to Ottawa.

The news broke last week that Health Minister Patty Hajdu was flying high in government aircraft while she was in favor of locking healthy Canadians into their homes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Blacklock’s had the original story last week:

Newly-disclosed records confirm Health Minister Patricia Hajdu used a federal jet eleven times even as her department told Canadians to avoid non-essential travel. Hajdu’s office had previously admitted to only half as many flights, and yesterday had no comment. “Think again and stay home,” Hajdu told reporters March 23 as public health officers imposed shutdown orders. “We are asking Canadians really to conduct only essential business, going to the grocery store, going to the post office, going to the pharmacy.

That information quoted by Blacklock's came from an order paper response to a question asked by Bev Shipley (attached below), the Conservative MP for Barrie.

And there is more to this story.

Something stuck out to me right in the middle of the response.

It was in the response from the RCMP about the use of their jets.