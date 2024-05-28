Trudeau’s immigration minister wants ‘no votes’ from ‘friends of Israel’

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller is fending off criticism for the Gaza Refugee program, claiming he wants no votes from friends of Israel.

“I don’t want the vote of someone who thinks legitimate criticism of the Netanyahu government which I share equates to picking on Jews in this country and targeting them,” Miller told the Commons immigration committee. “Those people who have that type of thinking, I don’t want their vote.”

On Monday, Minister Miller disclosed the Department of Immigration had approved 2,903 applications from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. To date, Canada has received applications from 8,000 Gazans.

“How many extended family members of Canadians or permanent residents have left Gaza?” inquired Liberal MP Salma Zahid. Miller said: “The number of visas that have been issued as part of the Gaza public policy, directly to your question, is 250.”

On December 21, 2023, Minister Miller permitted displaced Palestinians in the Strip to apply for temporary visas in Canada. “We are thinking in the hundreds,” Miller said at the time.

Trudeau's immigration minister says he's "pissed off" that the thousands of refugees from Gaza that he wants to enter Canada are being delayed. https://t.co/hVbOPo9OCt pic.twitter.com/5ieUo6YLYG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 8, 2024

On January 9, the federal government announced it would permit 1,000 Gazans with Canadian relatives. However, Minister Miller raised the cap to 5,000.

“We want to get those people out,” he said. “We want them to be safe.”

In addition, the immigration minister walked back claims of an “extensive vetting system” on Monday.

“Are all temporary residents who come to our country including international students required to submit a police clearance certificate and criminal background check before they enter Canada?” asked Conservative MP Arpan Khanna. “On the issue of police certificates, we do not as a routine matter require those for our temporary residents,” replied Miller.

MP Khanna then asked for clarification on the vetting process after the minister gave conflicting responses to the media and fellow members of Parliament.

Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?@TheMenzoid tours the 'No Gaza Refugees' billboard truck in downtown Toronto, and hears what residents think about Canada's plan to take in more refugees.



➡️➡️https://t.co/6KPFpaal43 pic.twitter.com/dxuCthWINh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2024

“When the media clearly asked you, are criminal background checks done, and you said yes,” said MP Khanna. “Now you’re telling me police clearance certificates and criminal background checks at the country of origin are not completed,” he added.

“I said we did verification,” replied Miller. “That’s what we do. That is true.” Gazans permitted exit from the Strip had their biometrics taken, he said.

“How many of those who have been let into Canada, temporary residents, have had to submit police clearance certificates?” asked MP Khanna. “You would have to ask over what time period,” replied Miller.