Trudeau's interim ethics commissioner resigns three weeks into role

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 43,359 signatures

Goal: 45,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Martine Richard, the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, is resigning from her role as interim ethics commissioner.

On Wednesday, her office said she would remain as senior general counsel in the office. Richard only served three weeks of a six-month stint as the interim ethics commissioner after a March 28 vote approved her for the role.

“Effective today, April 19, 2023, Martine Richard informed the Privy Council Office (PCO) that she will no longer serve as Interim Commissioner. The Office and Martine Richard will not respond to further questions on this subject,” she said.

Richard’s appointment came with criticism and questions, given her familial relationship with LeBlanc.

Before the temporary promotion — which drew criticism owing to familiar relations — Richard held the second most-senior position in the office, where she has worked since 2013, reported Global News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expensed at least $162,000 for a week-long family vacation in Jamaica last December, according to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Luc Berthold.https://t.co/QH0ipCcZPA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 19, 2023

During that period, her office said she had in place a “screen” to shield her from getting involved in a conflict of interest.

On March 27 and 28, LeBlanc recused himself from cabinet discussions on Richard’s appointment to the interim role.

LeBlanc said he never participated in the cabinet vote to appoint his sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner. “I recused myself on March 28,” wrote LeBlanc. Records for the prime minister’s itinerary show cabinet met that day.

Blacklock’s Reporter alleged the PCO garbled his ethics filing. He only recused himself from the crucial vote a day after it happened.

“I am referring your questions to the Privy Council,” said a press secretary to LeBlanc. The Privy Council did not reply.

WATCH: Pierre Poilievre slams PM Justin Trudeau over vacation paid for by wealthy donors to the Trudeau Foundation. When asked to pay the $80,000 gift back, Trudeau says they're family friends that he's known for decades. pic.twitter.com/3yNSX9owYJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 19, 2023

However, a PCO website notice of cabinet orders indicated LeBlanc’s sister-in-law received her appointment on March 27.

“How do you recuse the day after the Governor General approved the Order In Council?” tweeted Mario Dion, now-retired ethics commissioner.

On February 21, 2018, LeBlanc breached conflict-of-interest rules as fisheries minister when he approved a $24 million surf clam licence for a family member, which the ministry subsequently revoked.

“Public office holders are not expected to know the private affairs of each of their birth relatives, much less those of relatives by affinity,” said the ethics commissioner’s LeBlanc Report.

“However, when they are aware of an opportunity to further the private interests of a relative through the exercise of an official power, duty or function, they must be vigilant in taking appropriate action to avoid a conflict of interest.”

The Canadian Ethics Commissioner found that a Liberal cabinet Minister violated Canada’s conflict-of-interest Act to give contracts to a friend.



MORE: https://t.co/KrH4PEep3c pic.twitter.com/DxYbWFJOtm — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) December 14, 2022

Evidence showed the minister met with his cousin Gilles Thériault privately to discuss business concerning the Five Nations Clam Company. They received the licence over eight other applicants, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

“LeBlanc knew or reasonably should have known that Thériault as general manager would have received some form of compensation for his involvement if the licence was awarded,” wrote the commissioner. If not revoked, Thériault would have received a portion of licence revenues.

“LeBlanc told me neither he nor his spouse has a close, personal relationship with Theriault, and he has seen him at family gatherings fewer than ten times in the past 15 years,” wrote the commissioner.

LeBlanc told the Commons his wife had numerous cousins in New Brunswick and claimed no relatives stood to gain from the Five Nations Clam Company licence.