Trudeau's internet censorship bureaucrats find out Canadians can make up their own minds

You know, it’s funny. The legacy media used to think they had us all under control — captive audiences, spoon-fed narratives and no competition in sight — so no reason to do a better job.

But now? Their stranglehold on public opinion is crumbling faster than a CBC executive’s credibility under questioning. And the best part? They did it to themselves.

A new report by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) called “Perceptions of Canadian Programming and News” confirms what we already knew: Canadians are waking up to the mainstream media’s bias.

The report is based on a survey of over 1,200 Canadians — funded by your tax dollars, of course, to the tune of almost $130,000.

The CRTC, that overreaching government regulator with a vested interest in keeping the state-friendly press afloat, actually had to admit that people are ditching corporate news in favour of independent sources. Why? Because the mainstream press does a terrible job of reporting fairly.

Think about this for a second: only 14% of Canadians believe the media reports on a variety of political views very well. That’s an abysmal number. It means the vast majority of people know they’re being fed one-sided propaganda instead of real journalism.

But here’s where it gets interesting — French-speaking Canadians still trust the CBC, while English speakers are leaning toward independent news.

Why? Because the English side of the country has more options, and they’ve had enough. They’re turning to outlets that aren’t on the government payroll — because, shocking as it may seem to the elites in Ottawa, people don’t trust journalists who take cash from the very politicians they’re supposed to hold accountable.

And here’s another blow to the legacy press — the way people consume news is shifting, with 66% of Canadians now getting their news online. Cable TV? That dinosaur is limping along at 49%. And don’t even get me started on the streaming numbers — three-quarters of Canadians are watching Netflix instead of tuning in to whatever government-approved fluff the CBC is airing. No wonder the Liberals are trying to control what we stream with Bill C-11 by expanding the mandate of the CRTC to control streaming in all its forms, from TikTok to YouTube to Netflix.

What does that tell us? Simple. The old guard is collapsing. People are sick of the narrative control, sick of being told what to think, and sick of the blatant bias disguised as “reporting.”

More Canadians are actively choosing where they get their news, being selective, and looking for alternative sources. And guess what? That’s bad news for the government and their obedient mouthpieces in the press.

Because when people wake up, when they start asking questions, when they refuse to swallow the official line — that’s when the media and their political overlords lose control.

And they know it. That’s why they’re pushing harder than ever to regulate, censor and demonetize independent media. That’s why Bill C-18 tried to choke off reach for outlets that don’t toe the line while extorting money for those that do toe the line from social media giants.

That’s why they’re desperate to shove so-called “trusted news sources” down our throats. But here’s the thing — Canadians don’t trust them anymore.

The CRTC can spend as much taxpayer money as they want on reports like this, but it won’t change the fact that Canadians have already seen behind the curtain. And no amount of Trudeau-bought journalism will put that genie back in the bottle.

The mainstream media’s days are numbered. And good riddance.