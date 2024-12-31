Trudeau's love for multiculturalism breeds disaster for Canada
Rupa Subramanya, an independent journalist and immigrant herself, blames Trudeau's "post-national state" agenda for ruining our immigration system.
Canadians have always been opposed to mass immigration, but there was no politician able to say it without being cancelled.
Last year, 471,550 immigrants were admitted to Canada under existing federal quotas. Additionally, there were 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 recipients of foreign study permits allowed into the country.
According to the Department of Immigration, most Canadians believe that schools should "accept fewer international students" but agree that migrant workers are necessary. However, there's 4.9 million people in the country on a temporary basis whose permits expire at the end of 2025.
Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024
Rupa Subramanya, one of Canada's most revered independent journalists, joined Rebel News to discuss Canada's mass immigration problem. "I've always been very, very clear on immigration as an immigrant myself," she said.
In recent years, we've seen third-world cultural baggage between Sikhs and Hindus, as well as pro-Hamas protesters and the Jewish community. Subramanya recalled seeing these tensions but lesser when coming to Canada as a foreign student.
"My first column in the National Post was about diaspora politics," she said, placing considerable blame on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his belief that Canada's a post-national state.
"Why are we bringing this nonsense into this country?" she said. "I remember tweeting about this when Trudeau announced that he was bringing in a whole bunch of Syrian refugees a few years ago, saying this would cause problems ... and I was called a racist and a bigot for pointing that out."
With the Syrian civil war seemingly over, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada "isn't facing the same pressure" to revise asylum policies as countries with more Syrian refugees, like the UK, Greece and Germany. pic.twitter.com/iKRlKthYR3— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024
However, the roots of this predate Trudeau, Subramanya claimed. "Many of us have been sleeping behind the wheel when these things were set in motion," she said, citing Canada's support for multiculturalism.
"When I came as an immigrant, as an international student, I just didn't understand what this multiculturalism thing was all about."
The independent journalist cites there's no multiculturalism in the United States, our most important ally and trade partner. "You're American first and then everything else comes after," she said.
"You want to pray at a Hindu temple, you want to go to the synagogue, a mosque, wear your ethnic outfit on a certain occasion, by all means do that, but you're American first."
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2024-12-31 21:59:10 -0500 FlagHe won’t prorogue Parliament. He’ll abolish it. After all, why should a post-national state need a legislative assembly?
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-31 21:45:15 -0500 FlagPierre Trudeau started that multicultural crapola in 1971 and the country has been more the worse for it. Now Justin the turd has made it far worse than his dad ever dreamed possible. Canada’s ethos of peace, order, and good government has been turned into conflict, disorder, and overbearing government. I suspect Trudeau will proroge Parliament just so non confidence motions can’t be made. The fop will hang onto power as long as he can and reward the cronies with as much money as he can rob from Treasury Branch.