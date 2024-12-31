Trudeau's love for multiculturalism breeds disaster for Canada

Rupa Subramanya, an independent journalist and immigrant herself, blames Trudeau's "post-national state" agenda for ruining our immigration system.

Rebel News
  |   December 31, 2024   |   News Analysis

Canadians have always been opposed to mass immigration, but there was no politician able to say it without being cancelled.

Last year, 471,550 immigrants were admitted to Canada under existing federal quotas. Additionally, there were 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 recipients of foreign study permits allowed into the country. 

According to the Department of Immigration, most Canadians believe that schools should "accept fewer international students" but agree that migrant workers are necessary. However, there's 4.9 million people in the country on a temporary basis whose permits expire at the end of 2025.

Rupa Subramanya, one of Canada's most revered independent journalists, joined Rebel News to discuss Canada's mass immigration problem. "I've always been very, very clear on immigration as an immigrant myself," she said.

In recent years, we've seen third-world cultural baggage between Sikhs and Hindus, as well as pro-Hamas protesters and the Jewish community. Subramanya recalled seeing these tensions but lesser when coming to Canada as a foreign student.

"My first column in the National Post was about diaspora politics," she said, placing considerable blame on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his belief that Canada's a post-national state.

"Why are we bringing this nonsense into this country?" she said. "I remember tweeting about this when Trudeau announced that he was bringing in a whole bunch of Syrian refugees a few years ago, saying this would cause problems ... and I was called a racist and a bigot for pointing that out."

However, the roots of this predate Trudeau, Subramanya claimed. "Many of us have been sleeping behind the wheel when these things were set in motion," she said, citing Canada's support for multiculturalism.

"When I came as an immigrant, as an international student, I just didn't understand what this multiculturalism thing was all about."

The independent journalist cites there's no multiculturalism in the United States, our most important ally and trade partner. "You're American first and then everything else comes after," she said.

"You want to pray at a Hindu temple, you want to go to the synagogue, a mosque, wear your ethnic outfit on a certain occasion, by all means do that, but you're American first."

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

12,912 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Justin Trudeau stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2024-12-31 21:59:10 -0500 Flag
    He won’t prorogue Parliament. He’ll abolish it. After all, why should a post-national state need a legislative assembly?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-31 21:45:15 -0500 Flag
    Pierre Trudeau started that multicultural crapola in 1971 and the country has been more the worse for it. Now Justin the turd has made it far worse than his dad ever dreamed possible. Canada’s ethos of peace, order, and good government has been turned into conflict, disorder, and overbearing government. I suspect Trudeau will proroge Parliament just so non confidence motions can’t be made. The fop will hang onto power as long as he can and reward the cronies with as much money as he can rob from Treasury Branch.