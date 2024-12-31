Trudeau's love for multiculturalism breeds disaster for Canada

Canadians have always been opposed to mass immigration, but there was no politician able to say it without being cancelled.

Last year, 471,550 immigrants were admitted to Canada under existing federal quotas. Additionally, there were 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 recipients of foreign study permits allowed into the country.

According to the Department of Immigration, most Canadians believe that schools should "accept fewer international students" but agree that migrant workers are necessary. However, there's 4.9 million people in the country on a temporary basis whose permits expire at the end of 2025.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

Rupa Subramanya, one of Canada's most revered independent journalists, joined Rebel News to discuss Canada's mass immigration problem. "I've always been very, very clear on immigration as an immigrant myself," she said.

In recent years, we've seen third-world cultural baggage between Sikhs and Hindus, as well as pro-Hamas protesters and the Jewish community. Subramanya recalled seeing these tensions but lesser when coming to Canada as a foreign student.

"My first column in the National Post was about diaspora politics," she said, placing considerable blame on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his belief that Canada's a post-national state.

"Why are we bringing this nonsense into this country?" she said. "I remember tweeting about this when Trudeau announced that he was bringing in a whole bunch of Syrian refugees a few years ago, saying this would cause problems ... and I was called a racist and a bigot for pointing that out."

With the Syrian civil war seemingly over, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada "isn't facing the same pressure" to revise asylum policies as countries with more Syrian refugees, like the UK, Greece and Germany. pic.twitter.com/iKRlKthYR3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024

However, the roots of this predate Trudeau, Subramanya claimed. "Many of us have been sleeping behind the wheel when these things were set in motion," she said, citing Canada's support for multiculturalism.

"When I came as an immigrant, as an international student, I just didn't understand what this multiculturalism thing was all about."

The independent journalist cites there's no multiculturalism in the United States, our most important ally and trade partner. "You're American first and then everything else comes after," she said.

"You want to pray at a Hindu temple, you want to go to the synagogue, a mosque, wear your ethnic outfit on a certain occasion, by all means do that, but you're American first."

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration! 12,912 signatures Goal: 20,000 signatures Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Justin Trudeau stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)