Trudeau's 'lying through his teeth' on securing the border

U.S. President Donald Trump rejected claims of improved border security along Canada's southern border in his first conversation with Justin Trudeau in over a month.

"Yesterday [Wednesday], I spoke with President Trump and I reiterated the facts," said Trudeau. "Our border is secure and less than 1% of the illegal fentanyl entering the United States comes from Canada," he claimed.

Trump replied: "I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. [Trudeau] said that it’s gotten better, but I said, 'That’s not good enough.'"

Canada's outgoing leader would not detail a lengthy phone call he placed with Trump on Wednesday. "What do you think Trump is going for here?" asked a reporter. "This is something I've reflected on a fair bit," replied Trudeau. He did not elaborate.

"Even so, we took action with our $1.3 billion dollar plan to further strengthen our border," iterated Trudeau. The plan, tabled last December 18 by then-public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc, requires Parliamentary approval that has not yet come due to prorogation.

"Back in December, we are in March now, and guess what? This guy's lying through his teeth," claimed Sheila Gunn Reid, chief editor for Rebel News.

"Prorogation means all legislation of activity is suspended until March 24th," she added. "That includes the proposed new spending ... for border security."