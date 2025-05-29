Trump admin to impose visa restrictions on foreigners violating Americans' free speech abroad

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the Trump administration's new policy imposing visa restrictions on foreign officials, agents, or individuals who engage in or facilitate the suppression of Americans' free speech rights abroad.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that Americans have been repeatedly "fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities" for exercising their free speech rights.

"Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans. Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority," Rubio wrote on X.

"Whether in Latin America, Europe, or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over," he added.

For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights.



Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 28, 2025

Commenting on the Trump administration's new policy, Ezra explained that he previously believed that censorship could "only get worse over time" and it only "moves one way."

"I thought the First Amendment, even though it was under attack, was still amazing but it was only for Americans, it would never apply to us in any way," he said. "But when Trump won, everything became possible."

Ezra went on: "I think Marco Rubio means Europe too. Germany, where they're trying to ban the Alternative für Deutschland conservative party, France where they're trying to ban Marine Le Pen, the UK, where they've really cracked down on people like Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage, [and] Romania, which I think they just stole the election from the conservatives."

The Trump administration's new policy follows an uptick in censorship around the globe, even in countries previously celebrated as beacons of freedom and liberty. A new report from the U.S. State Department warns that Europe has "devolved into a hotbed" of digital censorship.

In 2023 alone, over 12,000 British citizens were reportedly arrested for social media posts, with many being critical of the nation's mass immigration policies.

By targeting those who censor Americans, this policy underscores the administration’s commitment to protecting First Amendment rights, even in the face of growing global censorship.