Trump administration forces Harvard to halt international student admissions

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem condemned Harvard for fostering an unsafe campus environment hostile to Jewish students, promoting pro-Hamas sympathies, and enforcing racist DEI policies.

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.

A letter addressed to Harvard and shared on social media by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declared that the action is a result of the university's refusal to provide the DHS with information on foreign students' potential criminality.

Noem condemned Harvard for perpetuating an unsafe campus environment "that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies, and employs racist 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' policies."

“I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked,” Noem states in the letter.

The move follows the Ivy League institution’s refusal to adhere to demands issued by the administration's Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, according to NBC News.

The multitude of demands included launching an audit on hiring practices to ensure a diversity of viewpoints, enacting protest regulations, submitting antisemitism task force reports, and governance and leadership reforms.

Harvard has been accused by the Trump administration of refusing to take the necessary steps to combat skyrocketing antisemitism on its campus following Hamas' terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Jason Newton, a spokesperson for Harvard, reportedly called the move "unlawful" in a statement Thursday afternoon: "We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University — and this nation — immeasurably."

Noem went on to state in the letter that Harvard must turn over all audio, video, and other records involving potential criminality by an international student over the last five years if it wishes to regain its ability to enroll international students.

The records must be submitted to the DHS in the next 72 hours, and Noem warned that any "false, fictitious, or fraudulent information" could result in criminal prosecutions for Harvard.

