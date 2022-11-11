Trump alienates conservatives through questionable attacks on rising stars DeSantis and Youngkin

AP Photo/Rebel News

Former President Donald Trump is on a rampage against two of America’s most popular conservative governors: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, both of whom won their state gubernatorial elections by a lot.

In both cases, Trump, who is expected to announce his bid for the presidency, has claimed full credit for their success. Trump, who attacked DeSantis on Thursday, referred to the popular conservative leader as “average,” and claimed he owed his popularity and leadership to the former president.

DeSantis has been widely praised as the future of the conservatives in the United States, winning the hearts and minds of both die-hard conservatives as well as moderates, and even liberals, for his leadership in Florida.

Trump wrote: “NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!), is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average—middle of the pack—including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!”

The former president continued by calling DeSantis “desperate” for his support in 2017, and that he had suffered from “low approval, bad polls, and no money” at the time.

“I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart,” Trump continued. “I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…”

“And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” Trump concluded. “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.”

Intentional or not, DeSantis has stoked Trump from minor annoyance to frothing rage all without speaking a single word against him. https://t.co/IEs8gsWTy3 — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) November 11, 2022

Despite Trump’s repeated attacks in recent weeks, Ron DeSantis has never publicly spoken ill of the former president, who pushed for COVID lockdowns even as DeSantis and other Republican governors stood against it.

In a Friday statement, Trump continued his tirade against leaders of the conservative movement whom he considers political rivals with backhanded remarks about Gov. Youngkin.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get it done!”

Trump goes after Gov. Youngkin, saying his name sounds "Chinese." pic.twitter.com/k7Ym7IeR3a — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) November 11, 2022

In both instances, Trump’s remarks were not well-received by conservatives on social media, with many questioning the wisdom of his withering attacks against other Republicans who face strong opposition from progressives and the Democrats.