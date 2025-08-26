Trump bans burning U.S. flag, U.K. patriots rally around Union Jack

President Donald Trump's made headlines on Monday, signing an executive order taking aim at the burning of American flags. The decision sparked uproar among Trump's critics — like nearly anything he does — but also generated some pushback from his supporters, who feel it infringes on freedom.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom, anti-immigration activists have rallied around the Union Jack and St. George's cross.

These incidents involving the iconic symbols of the U.S., U.K. and England were the point of focus for Ezra Levant's monologue on Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Breaking down the nuance of Trump's order, Ezra noted that isn't as broad a flag burning ban as headlines made it seem. The order suggests the Trump admin will “ban desecrating the flags where it's constitutionally permissible,” which means it will be linked with “a violent act or discrimination against Americans.”

Instead, the order is “not about Americans having their free speech stripped from them.” Rather, it's “about foreigners burning the U.S. flag, this is about sending them home.”

In the U.K., the national flag has “become a rallying point for British people who are against mass illegal immigration.”

Across the country, supporters are hanging British flags or national flags, painting roundabouts or sewer grates with the red-and-white cross of St. George.

“Some city councils, run by leftist, U.K. hating politicians, are vowing to take down the British and English flags,” Ezra said. “But these are the folks who have abided, or in some cases even put up Palestinian flags in the U.K.”

The flag is a symbol that sums up “who we are,” he said.

“Symbols have meanings, words have meanings, flags have meanings,” Ezra continued. “They're reclaiming their flags and their meanings, and with it, their history and their culture.”