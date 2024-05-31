David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back.

The campaign of former President Donald Trump announced on Friday that it had raised a staggering $34.8 million in the aftermath of his conviction on all 34 counts of falsifying business records by a 12-person jury in Manhattan. The verdict, which came after approximately two days of deliberation, was the result of a case brought by Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Immediately following the announcement of the guilty verdict, the Trump campaign's donation page experienced a surge in traffic, resulting in a 500 error message stating "something went wrong." Despite the temporary online delays, the campaign revealed that it had received an outpouring of support from small-dollar donors.

In a statement, Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles described the amount raised as "historic," noting that 29.7% of the donors were new to the WinRed platform. The campaign also received significant contributions from high-profile supporters, including Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, who donated $300,000, and former Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who secured an $800,000 donation for President Trump's Joint Fundraising Committee.

LaCivita and Wiles expressed their gratitude for the support from "patriots across our country," emphasizing that "President Trump is fighting to save our nation." They further added that "November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict."